About Last Week

Legend has it that death comes in threes, and that seemed to be the case inside of Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night for the Clemson Tigers. The Fighting Irish laid them to rest in all three facets of the game, burying them, 35-14. On offense, Notre Dame ran the ball for 263 yards (5.6 YPC), including three touchdowns. On defense, Notre Dame limited Clemson to 90-yards rushing while tallying four sacks and two interceptions, including one that was returned for a score. On special teams, Notre Dame blocked a punt in the first quarter and returned it for a touchdown which led the Tigers’ funeral procession.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Senior WR Avery Davis and TE Kevin Baumann are lost for the season (ACL). QB Tyler Buchner is out for the season (shoulder). TE Cane Berrong is out indefinitely (knee). RB Jadarian Price is out for the season (Achilles). Tight End Eli Raridon is out for the season (knee).

Navy

Quarterback Tai Lavatai is out for the season (knee).

Betting Trends

The total has gone over in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 6 games

Notre Dame is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games

Navy is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

The total has gone over in 8 of Navy’s last 11 games against Notre Dame

Notre Dame is 78-13-1 all-time against the Navy

Point Spread and Over / Under Total

#20 Notre Dame -16.5 (6-3) (5-4 ATS) at Navy (3-6) (5-4 ATS)

Navy played admirably at Cincinnati last week before falling 20-10. The Midshipmen were limited to 260 yards of offense, including 176-yards rushing on 53 carries (3.3 YPC). Navy’s offense will have its hands full yet again this week against another stingy defense versus Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame shook up the college football playoff rankings as the Irish upset #4 Clemson, 35-14. A pair of Notre Dame’s running backs swapped out Tiger stripes and replaced them with tread marks. Running back Logan Diggs led the running back committee with 114 yards (6.7 YPC), and Audric Estime finished with 104 yards (5.8 YPC), including two touchdowns.

The Notre Dame defense shut out Clemson for three quarters. The superstar of the Irish’s defense this week was freshman defensive back Benjamin (Moe) Morrison, who intercepted two passes, including one that he returned 96-yards for a touchdown. Special teams added its name to the box score as well, with Prince Kollie returning a blocked punt 17-yards for a score. The line on this game has Notre Dame hovering around -17 at most books. The total dropped from 43.5 to 42. How a program handles success is key for any team more so than failure. However, week-to-week preparation has not seemed to be a problem for this Notre Dame locker room. PICK: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 11:

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: (52-43) (48-47 ATS)

Indiana (3-6) (3-6 ATS) at #2 Ohio State -40 (9-0) (4-4-1 ATS)

Last week, Ohio State survived a close one at Northwestern, 21-7. Wind and rain held both teams to under 300 yards of total offense. Buckeyes’ quarterback, C.J. Stroud finished with 76-yards passing and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, Indiana was at home getting spanked by Penn State, 45-14. The Nittany Lions racked up 483 yards of total offense including 304 through the air and 179 on the ground. Indiana is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games against Ohio State. Indiana is 6-0 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Ohio State. The total has gone over in 5 of Ohio State’s last 5 games against Indiana. Ohio State opened at -38.5 before climbing to -40. The total dropped a point to 57.5. PICK: Ohio State

Appalachian State -1 (5-4) (3-6 ATS) at Marshall (5-4) (4-5 ATS)

Marshall blanked Old Dominion, 12-0. Marshall held the Monarchs to 209 yards of total offense including four turnovers. Appalachian State lost, 35-28 in a shoot-out at Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers tallied 476 yards of offense. Appalachian State is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games against an opponent in the Sun Belt Conference. The total has gone under in 4 of Appalachian State’s last 5 games. Marshall is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games. Appalachian State is -1 across the board. The total is also firm at 47.5 across the board. PICK: Appalachian State

California (3-6) (5-4 ATS) at Oregon State -13.5 (6-3) (7-2 ATS)

The Golden Bears scored 28 points in the second half last week at USC, but it was not enough as the fell on the sword, 41-35. Trojans’ quarterback, Caleb Williams passed for 360 yards and four touchdowns. It took a late field goal for Washington to finish off Oregon State, 24-21. The Beavers were limited to 262 yards of offense including just 87-yards passing. Cal is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against an opponent in the North Division. The total has gone over in 4 of Cal’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Oregon State. Oregon State is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games. Oregon State is hovering around 13.5, but the total is firm at 49 across the board. PICK: California

#15 North Carolina (8-1) (4-4-1 ATS) at Wake Forest -3.5 (6-3) (6-3 ATS)

North Carolina took care of business at Virginia, 31-28. Tar Heels’ quarterback, Drake Maye threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Wake Forest was eaten alive by the Wolfpack, 30-21. The Demon Deacons ground game was non-existent as they managed 17 yards on 25 carries. UNC is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Wake Forest. The total has gone over in 5 of Wake Forest’s last 6 games against UNC. Wake Forest is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games. Wake Forest is holding steady at -3.5 and the total rose one notch to 77.5. PICK: Wake Forest

BYU (5-5) (3-7 ATS) – bye week

Last week, the Cougars won on the road at Boise State, 31-28. BYU quarterback, Jaren Hall completed 29 of 42 passes for 377 yards including three touchdowns and two interceptions. Next game vs. Utah Tech.

Stanford (3-6) (2-7 ATS) at #13 Utah -24 (7-2) (5-4 ATS)

Stanford suffered from a wild fire against Washington State last week while getting torched, 52-14. The Cougars tallied 514 yards of offense including 208-yards passing and another 306-yards rushing. Time of possession helped Utah cage the Arizona Wildcats, 45-20. Utah held the ball for an entire quarter longer than Arizona. Stanford is 1-12 ATS in its last 13 games against an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference. The total has gone under in 4 of Utah’s last 6 games against Stanford. Utah is firm at -24 and the total is flopping around 54. PICK: Stanford

Fresno State -9.5 (5-4) (3-6 ATS) at UNLV (4-5) (6-3 ATS)

Fresno State stole gold at the end of Hawaii’s rainbow defeating them, 55-13. The Bulldogs racked up a whopping 572 yards of offense. UNLV lost its fifth game of the season at the hands of San Diego State. The Aztecs were held to under 100 yards rushing, but it was enough to lead them to a 14-10 victory. Fresno State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games. The total has gone over in 4 of Fresno State’s last 5 games. UNLV is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games. Fresno opened at -8.5 before moving to -9.5 and the total increased by two to 59. PICK: UNLV

#25 Florida State -6.5 (6-3) (6-3 ATS) at Syracuse (6-3) (6-3 ATS)

It did not take much for Pittsburgh to take down Syracuse last week, 19-9. Syracuse could only manage 145 yards of total offense including 25-yards rushing on 25 carries. Meanwhile, Florida State strongarmed the U in Miami, 45-3. The Hurricanes were held to 188 total yards of offense including four turnovers. Florida State is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road. Florida State is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The total has gone under in 5 of Syracuse’s last 6 games. Florida State is sitting at -6.5 across the board as well as the total at 51. PICK: Florida State

Louisville (6-3) (6-3 ATS) at #12 Clemson -7 (8-1) (4-5 ATS)

The Cardinals flew circles around the Dukes defeating James Madison, 34-10. Louisville quarterback, Malik Cunningham threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver, Tyler Hudson caught six passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. Clemson was embarrassed in South Bend by Notre Dame, 35-14. The Tigers were shutout for three quarters. Louisville is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games against Clemson. The total has gone over in 4 of Louisville’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson is 20-0 SU in its last 20 games at home. Clemson is sitting nicely at -7 and the total rose one notch to 52. PICK: Clemson

Boston College (2-7) (2-7 ATS) at #17 NC State -19 (7-2) (3-6 ATS)

Last week, Duke shot down the Boston College Eagles, 38-31. Even in defeat, Boston College quarterback, Emmett Morehead shined while passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns. NC State shined as well muscling Wake Forest, 30-21. Boston College is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games against NC State. The total has gone under in 4 of Boston College’s last 5 games when playing on the road against NC State. NC State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The line moved from -18 to NC State -19. However, the total has remained firm at 42. PICK: NC State

Colorado (1-8) (2-7 ATS) at #8 USC -34 (8-1) (5-4 ATS)

USC protected its house last week against California, 41-35. It was an offensive warfare as Cal tallied 469 yards of offense while the Trojans added 515 yards of its own. The same cannot be said for the Colorado Buffalos who were skinned alive by #8 Oregon, 49-10. The Ducks managed 479 yards of offense including 284 yards threw the air and 195 yards on the ground. Colorado is 0-10 SU in their last 10 games against USC. Colorado is 2-7 ATS in its last 9 games. The total has gone under in 4 of USC’s last 6 games against Colorado. USC opened at -32 before climbing up to -34. The total also rose two spots to 66. PICK: USC

*Notre Dame’s 2022 opponents listed in bold.