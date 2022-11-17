About Last Week

Notre Dame traveled back in time during the second half of its game against Navy. They returned to a half of poor execution with the inability to finish a game. The Irish took a commanding 35-13 lead into halftime before squeaking out a 35-32 win over the lowly Midshipmen. What was most alarming was the fact that Navy’s 19 unanswered points came through the air. The Irish defenders knew that Navy needed to pass the ball with urgency but could not do anything to stop it. For the game, Navy’s quarterback duo completed 17-21 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

The Notre Dame defense was not alone, as the Irish offense was equally as disappointing. The offense tallied just two yards, including an interception in the second half. Luckily for the Irish, the meltdown came with little time to spare, or else they would have been the laughingstock of college football on Saturday.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Senior WR Avery Davis and TE Kevin Baumann are lost for the season (ACL). QB Tyler Buchner is out for the season (shoulder). TE Cane Berrong is out indefinitely (knee). RB Jadarian Price is out for the season (Achilles). Tight End Eli Raridon is out for the season (knee). Tobias Merriweather is questionable (undisclosed).

Boston College

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec is questionable (knee). Defensive end Shitta Sillah (shoulder), offensive linemen, Kevin Cline (knee), and Christian Mahogany (knee) are out for the season.

Betting Trends

Boston College is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

The total has gone under in 6 of Boston College’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Notre Dame

Notre Dame is 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference

Notre Dame is 17-9 all-time versus Boston College

Point Spread and Over / Under Total

Boston College (3-7) (3-7 ATS) at #20 Notre Dame -21 (7-3) (5-5 ATS)

The Eagles will be returning from its biggest win of the season as they upset #16 NC State, 21-20. Quarterback Emmett Morehead completed the game-winning touchdown pass with just 14-ticks remaining on the game clock. Fortunately for Boston College, the passing game worked because the ground game was literally non-existent. The Eagles finished with negative-one yards rushing on 23 carries.

The Irish, on the other hand, played what seemed to be two different games compiled into one. Notre Dame edged off Navy, 35-32, after leading 35-13 at halftime. On offense, Notre Dame was outgained in total yards by the Midshipmen 363 to 335. The heralded Notre Dame running back corps was limited to 66 yards on 34 carries (1.9 YPC).

Notre Dame opened at -21.5 before settling down at -21. The total also fell from 47 to 45. This is a bad Boston College team. Last week, Notre Dame was bullied around the schoolyard in the second half by a much smaller opponent. The Irish should rebound here if the players have any sense of pride, especially on senior day. PICK: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 12:

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: (57-49) (53-53 ATS)

#2 Ohio State -27.5 (10-0) (5-4-1 ATS) at Maryland (6-4) (ATS)

The Buckeyes proved once again why they are #2 in the country as they beat Indiana down convincingly, 56-14. Ohio State’s offense tallied a modest 662 yards of offense, including 322 yards through the air and 340 yards on the ground. Maryland was shutout at Penn State, 30-0. The Nittany Lions defense held Maryland to 60-yards rushing on 37 carries. Ohio State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against Maryland. The total has gone over in 7 of Maryland’s last 7 games against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are at -27.5 across the board, and the total is hovering around 64. PICK: Ohio State

Marshall -4 (6-4) (5-5 ATS) at Georgia Southern (5-5) (6-4 ATS)

Marshall defended its house against Appalachian State, 28-21. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was slapped around in Louisiana by the Cajuns, 36-17. UL Lafayette racked up 242-yards rushing on 39 carries (6.2 YPC). Marshall is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games against an opponent in the East Division. Georgia Southern is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home. The Thundering Herd opened at -3 before climbing up a point to -4. The total is at 53.5. PICK: Marshall

Stanford (3-7) (2-8 ATS)at California -4.5 (3-7) (5-5 ATS)

Last week, California was bitten by the Beavers at Oregon State, 38-10. Oregon State held the Golden Bears to 9-yards rushing on 16 carries. Stanford was eaten alive as well, getting chewed up by Utah, 42-7. Utes running back Tavion Thomas carried the ball 22 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Stanford is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against Cal. Stanford is 6-0 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Cal. The total has gone over in 4 of Cal’s last 6 games against an opponent in the North Division. Cal fell from -6 to -4.5. However, the total has remained solid at 46.5. PICK: California

Georgia Tech (4-6) (4-6 ATS) at #15 North Carolina -21 (9-1) (5-4-1 ATS)

North Carolina won a thriller at Wake Forest, 36-34. Both offenses showed out for over 1,000 yards combined. Meanwhile, Miami removed the Yellow Jackets’ stinger, 35-14. Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks did the team no favors by throwing a combined four interceptions. Georgia Tech is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games against UNC. The total has gone over in 5 of Georgia Tech’s last 5 games when playing on the road against UNC. UNC is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games. PICK: Georgia Tech

Utah Tech at BYU -N/A(5-5) (3-7 ATS) – stat padding

The Cougars are returning from a bye this week to host the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

UNLV -11 (4-6) (7-3 ATS) at Hawaii (2-9) (7-4 ATS)

UNLV was outscored by 10 points to Fresno State in the second half, which cost them the game 37-30. Hawaii was washed away at home by Utah State, 41-34. The Rainbow Warriors outgained Utah State by 170 yards, but it was their four turnovers that decided the outcome. UNLV is 6-1-1 ATS in its last 8 games against Hawaii. The total has gone under in 5 of Hawaii’s last 5 games against UNLV. The Rebels opened at -9.5 before climbing to -11. The total fell from 59 to 57. PICK: UNLV

Syracuse (6-4) (6-4 ATS) at Wake Forest -10 (6-4) (6-4 ATS)

The Orange were peeled at home by the Seminoles, 38-3. Syracuse only managed 160 yards of total offense, including 65-yards passing. Wake Forest hit North Carolina with its best punch, but it was not enough to secure a knockout as they lost the fight, 36-34. Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman finished with 320-yards passing and four touchdowns. Syracuse is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games against Wake Forest. The total has gone under in 5 of Wake Forest’s last 6 games. Wake Forest is sitting at -10 across the board, and the total is holding tight at 55.5. PICK: Syracuse

Miami (5-5) (2-8 ATS) at #10 Clemson -19 (9-1) (5-5 ATS)

The Tigers defeated the Louisville Cardinals last week, 31-16. Clemson’s running back corps finished with 248 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. Miami showed some pride in Atlanta defeating Georgia Tech, 35-14. Canes running back Jaylan Knighton finished with 118-yards rushing on just 16 carries and one touchdown. Miami is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games against Clemson. The total has gone over in 4 of Clemson’s last 6 games against Miami. Clemson is -19 across the board, and the total seems to be solid at 48. PICK: Clemson

#8 USC -2 (9-1) (6-4 ATS) at #12 UCLA (8-2) (6-4 ATS)

The Trojans scalped the Buffalos last week, 55-17. USC racked up 531 yards of offense, including 346 yards through the air and 185 yards on the ground. UCLA was upset at home by Arizona, 34-28. Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet finished with 181 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns. The total has gone over in 4 of UCLA’s last 5 games against USC. USC is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games on the road. USC is hovering around -2, but this line may drop to -1.5 by kickoff. The total is strong at 75. PICK: USC

*Notre Dame’s 2022 opponents listed in bold.