Marcus Freeman updated the media on Notre Dame’s health status heading into this weekend’s showdown with #5 USC, and for the most part he had encouraging news for fans of the Fighting Irish

Isaiah Foskey (DE) – Probable after getting dinged up against Boston College

– Probable after getting dinged up against Boston College Jayson Ademilola (DT) – Probable after missing the BC game in concussion protocol

– Probable after missing the BC game in concussion protocol Brandon Joseph (S) – Probable after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury

– Probable after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury Cam Hart (CB) – Questionable after hurting his shoulder at the end of the BC game

– Questionable after hurting his shoulder at the end of the BC game Tobias Merriweather (WR) – Questionable after missing the BC game with a concussion

– Questionable after missing the BC game with a concussion Mitchell Evans (TE) – Probable after hurting his ankle against BC

While there are a few more names on the list than you’d like considering the Irish already lost so many key players for the year over the course of the season, but having everyone other than Merriweather listed is encouraging.

Jayson Ademilola missed Senior Day and lost the chance for one final home game with his twin brother Justin after landing in concussion protocol last week, but Freeman listed him as probable. Notre Dame needs Ademilola’s presence in the middle of the defensive line to slow down the high-powered USC offense.

Brandon Joseph also missed the Boston College game, his second in a row. Joseph has been out with a high-ankle sprain. Freeman’s update on Joseph as “probable” was the most optimistic he’s sounded about Joseph since his initial injury.

Isaiah Foskey broke Justin Tuck’s career sack record on Saturday against Boston College but got banged up in the process. Mitchell Evans reprised his role as a short-yardage specialist while handing the ball off for the first time too, but also got banged up in the process. Cam Hart was the third Irish player to go down on Senior Day. While Foskey and Evans are probable, Hart was listed as questionable. While Benjamin Morrison has been phenomenal the last month, Notre Dame would sorely miss Hart against USC’s high-flying offense.

Tobias Merriweather was a late scratch on Saturday after landing in concussion protocol like Ademilola last week. Freeman listing him as questionable and Ademilola probable suggests that Ademilola is much further along in the protocol process. With Merriweather out last week, it opened more opportunities for Deion Colzie, who has had a late-season surge.