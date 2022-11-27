In the regular season finale for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the inability to stop the prolific Southern Cal offense doomed the Irish to a 38-27 defeat on Saturday night. The defeat snapped a five-game winning streak for Marcus Freeman’s squad and now begins a guessing game about what bowl game the Irish will compete in during the postseason.
Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams entered the contest as a prime Heisman candidate and did nothing to damage his candidacy. On the evening, he proved to be almost as dangerous with his feet as with his arm, constantly escaping would-be tacklers and scoring three rushing touchdowns. For good measure, he completed 18 of his 22 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown pass.
Below are some of the key issues connected to the Irish defeat:
Early Third Down Blues
During the first half, Notre Dame had opportunities to limit the damage inflicted by Southern Cal’s potent offense. First off, narrowly missing on a number of sack attempts turned out to be an exercise in frustration for Irish defenders. That was followed by not getting enough stops on third down, something that proved to be costly, when the Trojans converted on five of seven opportunities during the opening 30 minutes.
On Southern Cal’s first drive of the game, they twice managed to get first downs in clutch situations. The first of these came on a third-and-two call when Trojans’ signal-caller Caleb Williams connected on a 31-yard pass play to keep the early momentum. USC then added a field goal after a third-down, 21-yard catch early in the drive moved the chains and later got another first down at midfield to keep a drive going that led to their second touchdown.
Running Rut
In six of Notre Dame’s eight wins on the season, the team’s running game has managed to have a huge impact on the results of the contest. In each of those matchups, the Irish broke the 200-yard rushing threshold. However, against Southern Cal, the ability to chew up yardage and the clock dried up when the Irish only managed to gain 90 yards on the evening.
Never holding the lead during the game undoubtedly affected Notre Dame’s play-calling, which forced a greater emphasis on the passing attack. After gaining just 37 yards on the ground in the first half, the Irish only slightly pushed that number up after the break. Audric Estime led all Notre Dame rushers with 43 yards on just six carries.
Trying to Keep Up with a Jones
As difficult as it was for Notre Dame to establish a running game, the inability to stop Southern Cal running back Austin Jones on defense was even more deadly. The Stanford transfer gained 154 of the 204 Trojan rushing yards for the game, averaging 6.2 yards on each of his 25 carries.
Earlier this month, Jones wasn’t even the leading Southern Cal rusher but circumstances have since made him the central back in the Trojan offense. During the Nov. 11 game against Colorado, Travis Dye was lost for the season with an elbow injury. As the Irish discovered, Jones hasn’t missed a beat after assuming his new role.
Deadly Mistakes
Trying to defeat a team like Southern Cal was going to take quite an effort, even if Notre Dame had avoided making mistakes. Unfortunately, both of the two turnovers during the game were committed by the Irish and both ended up having major consequences on the final score.
Each of these took place after the break, with a promising drive to start the second half wiped out after Drew Pyne fumbled the ball at the Trojan 26. Southern Cal followed with a touchdown to give them an imposing 24-7 advantage. Then, with just under five minutes left and Notre Dame trailing 31-21, Pyne’s pass was picked off and turned into a clinching touchdown four plays later.
Pyne Targets
Even though such errors were lethal to the Notre Dame upset hopes, Pyne otherwise delivered a solid performance. He completed 23 of 26 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Not surprisingly, his favorite target, tight end Michael Mayer, was on the other end of a team-high eight receptions and two scoring tosses.
Six other receivers also caught a pass for the Irish, most notably Deion Colzie who finished with three catches for 75 yards and had the other touchdown reception. Colzie entered this matchup with just 10 career catches for the Irish, six of them coming in the previous five games.
Next Up
Now, Notre Dame and countless other teams wait to see where they land when bowl game placements are announced on Sunday, December 4. The solid 8-4 record and the cache of the Notre Dame brand will put them in a post-Christmas bowl matchup. No doubt Freeman and his players would prefer competing in a bowl game with a solid legacy, though their four losses may relegate them to a lower-level matchup.
6 Comments
I agree, Freeman needs to do what Ed Ogeron did. Go out and bring in a proven big time offensive coordinator. Also, I am not a big fan of Jack Swarbrick. Time to bring in a new athletic director.
The heading of this article “Irish come up short” couldn’t be farther from the truth. Once more ND was humiliated on the national stage especially thanks to an inept defense that forgot to tackle the runner and not the ball. Poorest showing and game for the defense all year. I have seen this movie before several times, it is never easy to watch. AL Golden is out of his league. Miserable game to watch, I knew the ending when I saw our defense go backwards on almost every run play the Trojans ran. No containment. STILL……after all these years, not ready for prime time.
I just want to remind everyone that this is Lincoln Riley’s first year as head coach of USC and he did not inherit a program with 5 straight 10-win seasons.
Just want that at the front of everyone’s mind before all the excuses and justifications start to roll in.
Freeman was an excellent defensive coordinator, but he is not ready to be a head coach. He’s been out-coached multiple times this year—opponents have consistently been better prepared and made better adjustments at halftime.
He went 8-4 with Top 10 talent and home losses to Marshall and Stanford. His signature win is against a Clemson team that just lost at home to South Carolina.
This is not what elite college football coaches do when they’ve just been handed the keys to a perennial top 10 program.
Freeman can recruit, but he’ll be less successful there as the losses pile up. We can’t get so enamored with the talent he brings in that we let it blind us to the product on the field (we did that for a few years with Weiss).
We should have done a proper coaching search. Or better yet, we should have given our all-time winningest coach the things he said he needed to get us to the next level, instead of watching him leave for a school that would make that commitment and investment
I drank the kool-aid when Freeman was hired. It was an emotional hire and we all felt betrayed by Kelly, so we got behind the guy we really liked—our stud defensive coordinator.
Well, that felt good but it was a bad idea. We’ve taken a dramatic step back. We need to end this experiment sooner rather than later—and I honestly think the changes need to begin at athletic director
Keith, I agree wholeheartedly with your observations.
I respectfully disagree Keith. Kelly had 12 years to win a National Title and put us on an elite level. He was constantly blown out on the big stage was a lazy recruiter and did not hire an e lite staff. I don’t know if Freeman can win a National championship at Notredame but I believe he will tireless recruit and make the staff hires and fires necessary giving Notredame a chance. Also, this Notredame team he inherited was more a top 20 team than a top 10 team. Notredame is not elite at the one and most important position on a football team quarterback. If Notredame had Caleb Williams they are 11-1 maybe 12 and 0 right now.
WELL PUT KEITH & WHEN WILL ND HIRE A ” PROVEN O COORDINATOR ” ? Anybody else tired of the SAME OLD PLAYS WEEK AFTER WEAK, NO WRINKLES OR IMAGINATION! T REES has been here now 5/6 years, no 5* QB or WR in that time, kids arent commin to play for t rees. Freeman has big decisions ahead probably more than wen he took over!