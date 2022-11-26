Notre Dame – USC Hype Video: It’s a Privilege to Play for Notre Dame

Notre Dame faces #5 Southern Cal tonight with USC’s playoff hopes on the line in the annual rivalry showdown with the Irish. Voiced by former Irish greats Harrison Smith (current Minnesota Viking) and Drue Tranquill (current Los Angeles Charger), Notre Dame’s hype video for this week highlights the uniqueness to the Notre Dame – USC rivalry while highlighting that it’s a privilege to play football for the Fighting Irish.

3 Comments

  1. Dopey already said “ I like ND chances” which means in his twisted brain ND will win, which is why I placed my bet on SC
    Dopey always wrong
    Now he is changing his mind???
    Typical for a deranged individual
    Don’t miss a dose of your Haldol little man

    Reply

  2. Notre Dame has to try and pound the running game down the Trojans throat all night long. If successful they will win by 10. If Rees let’s his ego get in the way by getting in a shootout they will lose big. Pound the rock!

    Reply

  3. Tempering expectations….

    A competitive game today would be quite satisfactory.
    8-4, with two [non-blowout..! ] losses to legit top 5 teams is not intolerable, for a program in a coaching transition, and with such a glaring weakness at QB.

    Reply

