Notre Dame has to replace the program’s all-time leader in sacks, Isaiah Foskey and lost out on their prized 5-star edge rusher Keon Keeley in the class of 2023. It looks like part of Notre Dame’s answer to those losses is to look in the transfer portal. The Irish offered Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns who entered the portal last week.

Notre Dame is not the only major program to offer Vaughns in the few days since he entered the portal. Arizona State, USC, Cal Georgia Tech, and Houston also extended scholarships.

PFF graded Vaughns at 77.8 overall on the season with an 82.1 pass-rush grade and credited him with 35 pressures on 301 pass-rush snaps. Vaughns racked up 56 tackles on the season with 8.5 TFL and 2.0 sacks. Only Jack Kiser and JD Bertrand had more tackles on Notre Dame’s roster in 2022. Only Foskey had more than Vaughns 8.5 TFL this season – Bertrand also had 8.5.

In the Gator Bowl, Notre Dame started Jordan Botelho in Foskey’s place, and the senior to be responded with the game of his career to this point. Botelho played a career-high 47 snaps and recorded 2 sacks and 9 total pressures. Those 9 pressures came on just 40 pass rush snaps. Freshman Junior Tuihalamaka played at VYPER after being recruited as a linebacker. Tuihalamaka totaled 2 pressures on 24 snaps (17 pass rush snaps).

Justin Ademilola started the season as Foskey’s backup at VYPER but ended up playing from the strong-side end position, with Rylie Mills getting more snaps on the interior of the defensive line. Ademilola is eligible for a 6th year and would be a huge part of Notre Dame’s defensive line rotation if he were to choose to return in 2023, but a decision by Ademilola hasn’t been made yet – at least not publicly.

Freshman Josh Burham also trained at VYPER this fall, despite initially being recruited as a linebacker like Tuihalamaka. He is also in the mix at VYPER next year for Notre Dame.

Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman tweeted that Notre Dame is looking to get Vaughns on campus sooner rather than later.

Notre Dame trying to host DE transfer target Byron Vaughns sooner than later.



Also expect Arkansas grad transfer safety Jalen Catalon to be on campus this weekend for an official visit. https://t.co/oDRS8bszPC — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) January 2, 2023

If Notre Dame gets Vaughns on campus along with Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon as Freeman mentions, it could make for a big recruiting weekend for Notre Dame. The Irish have been linked to Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman with reports suggesting the Irish are the odds-on leader for the elite gunslinger. There haven’t been any reports that Hartman will be on campus, but if reports of Notre Dame leading for Hartman are accurate, it would make sense for them to try to get him on campus this weekend as well.