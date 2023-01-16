With the departure of Michael Mayer, the Irish will look for the next great tight end to step up in 2023. Notre Dame has been home to a tight end factory, and a plethora of young talent is ready to emerge for Tight Ends Coach Gerad Parker. Now that the Irish have added Sam Hartman at quarterback, the ACC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, the tight ends must be ready for a high-powered offense this season.

Mitchell Evans

Recruiting: #23 Tight End & #493 Player overall in 2021 class (247 Sports)

High School : Wadsworth High School in Wadsworth, Ohio

: Wadsworth High School in Wadsworth, Ohio Height/ Weight: 6’ 5”, 255 pounds.

Mitchell Evans had 3 catches for 39 yards last fall. The Notre Dame Tight End only played in seven games last year after returning from a broken foot in the offseason.

Kevin Bauman

Recruiting: # 6 Tight End & #236 Player overall in 2020 class (247 Sports)

High School: Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank, New Jersey

Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank, New Jersey Height/ Weight: 6’ 4”, 252 pounds.

In 2022, Bauman had 3 catches for 44 yards. The Irish Tight End saw action in three contests before he suffered a torn ACL.

Eli Raridon

Recruiting: #5 Tight End & #173 Player overall for 2022 Class (247 Sports)

High School : from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa

: from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa Height/ Weight: 6’ 7”, 245 pounds

Eli Raridon did not have a reception in 2022.

Holden Staes

Recruiting: #11 Tight End & #288 Player overall in 2022 class (247 Sports)

High School: Westminster in Atlanta, Georgia

Westminster in Atlanta, Georgia Height/ Weight: 6’ 4”, 226 pounds

Holden Staes had 1 reception for 11 yards last fall.

Cooper Flanagan

Recruiting: #15 Tight End & #272 Player overall in 2023 class (247 Sports)

High School: De La Salle High school. Concord, California

De La Salle High school. Concord, California Height/ Weight: 6’ 5”, 228 pounds

Flanagan is the only incoming freshman tight end for the 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class.

2023 Projected Starters

It is too early to determine who will be the top tight end in 2023. Fans will see more in the spring football game, but health will play a significant role. Right now, Mitchell Evans and Kevin Bauman are the older tight ends and have been in the program longer.

But Eli Raridon and Holden Staes have a year in the Notre Dame strength and conditioning program under their belt, along with a lot of potential.

Final Thoughts

Although Michael Mayer never won the John Mackey Award, we all know he was the best tight end in the country for the past two years. Certainly, he is not replaceable, but Notre Dame Football has had a strong tradition at the tight end position. Coach Parker has a great group of young tight ends ready to step up.

The legacy of great Notre Dame Tight Ends seems to continue every year. Over the past decade, the Irish have had a list that includes Alize Mack, Ben Koyack, Brock Wright, Cole Kmet, Durham Smythe, Kyle Rudolph, Troy Niklas, Tyler Eifert, and Tommy Tremble in the NFL.

But this fall, the Fighting Irish will lose 67 receptions for 809 yards and 9 touchdowns from Michael Mayer. Last season, the combined receptions from the remaining tight ends on the roster were only seven.

Now that Sam Hartman has joined the Fighting Irish, Tommy Rees finally has a talented quarterback with a lot of experience and Heisman potential in South Bend. Notre Dame must have the next great tight end step up this fall to complement the talented group of running backs and young wide receivers. This group has the potential to be the best offense Irish fans have seen in a long time.