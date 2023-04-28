Notre Dame will face multiple Top 25 Offenses this fall, and the Irish Defense must perform better than a year ago. A key component for success this season will be with the secondary and specifically ascending sophomore Benjamin Morrison. The Fighting Irish are not known for producing elite cornerbacks in recent memory, but Morrison has the potential to be a lockdown corner in the upcoming years.

Player Profile

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback High School: Brophy Prep

Brophy Prep Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Height/ Weight: 6-0 1/4 & 185 lbs

6-0 1/4 & 185 lbs Recruiting: #311 Player Overall & #35 Cornerback in 2022 Class (247 Sports)

Statistics

2022 Stats: 33 Total Tackles, 22 Solo, 6 interceptions, 1 pick six (97-yard return)

33 Total Tackles, 22 Solo, 6 interceptions, 1 pick six (97-yard return) Awards/ Accolades: On3 Freshman All-American, Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American, 247 Sports True Freshman All-American, ESPN True Freshman All-American, Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week (Week 10), Jim Thorpe Award National Player of the Week (Week 12)

Full Season as a Starter

How many interceptions will Morrison have in his first full season as a starter in South Bend? In limited action last year, the freshman cornerback tallied six interceptions. The young defensive back had two against Clemson, three on Boston College, and one in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Morrison’s second interception against Clemson was a 97-yard touchdown return. The Irish defensive back has an opportunity to be the best cornerback that fans have seen since Julian Love. During his time in South Bend, Love played 38 games with 126 tackles, 5 interceptions, and set a record for pass breakups at Notre Dame.

This season Morrison is joined by a deep secondary group that includes Clarence Lewis, Cam Hart, DJ Brown, Jaden Mickey, Ramon Henderson, Thomas Harper, Ryan Barnes, and Xavier Watts. Al Golden’s unit brings back a lot of experience for 2023.

NFL Potential

Benjamin Morrison is looking to become a future high draft pick in a position that Notre Dame Football has not been known for producing. Cornerbacks in the NFL include Troy Pride Jr. and Nick McCloud. But that does not mean Notre Dame has not generated talent in the secondary, because there are countless safeties representing the program. Recent Irish safeties playing in the NFL include Alohi Gilman, Harrison Smith, Jalen Elliott, Julian Love, Matthias Farley, Nick McCloud, and Kyle Hamilton.

As usual, Notre Dame will face one of the toughest schedules in the country. This fall the Fighting Irish will face top offenses like Clemson, Ohio State, and USC, to name a few. Benjamin Morrison will square off against some of the best wide receivers in the nation. There will be a lot of opportunities for Morrison to showcase his NFL potential, especially in primetime matchups in South Bend.

Final Thoughts

Defense will play a major role on the Fighting Irish making their third appearance in the College Football Playoffs. The 2023 schedule is headlined by a few Top-15 showdowns while Notre Dame should be favored in the rest of the matchups (which does not guarantee anything because the Irish lost to Marshall and Stanford last year).

Al Golden’s group certainly had highs and lows throughout the season last year with Ohio State (21-points), Marshall (26-points), North Carolina (32-points), Clemson (14-points), Navy (32-Points), and USC (38-points). Consistency will be vital as the Irish must play to their standard and not to the level of their opponents.

Marcus Freeman and Al Golden are entering their second full season in South Bend and fans should expect a better defensive performance this fall. If the Notre Dame Defense can take the next step alongside a potentially lethal Irish Offense this season, then the College Football Playoffs will undoubtedly be a destination.