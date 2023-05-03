Recruiting News

Wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey is on fire, having received a commitment today from North Carolina four-star prospect Micah Gilbert. Stuckey now has commitments from two four-stars and one five-star for next year’s recruiting class. Cam Williams has been committed and has a close relationship with five-star quarterback recruit CJ Carr and four-star Georgia receiver Isiah Canion committed last week to the Irish.

Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher, son of hall-of-fame former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, committed as well. The Irish also received commitments from defensive end Bryant Young, Jr., the son of former Irish defensive lineman and NFL Hall of Famer Bryant Young, and from four-star cornerback Karson Hobbs. In his second year, head coach Marcus Freeman is putting together another solid recruiting class in the early going.

NFL Draft

Freeman can show recruits the recent success of Irish heading to the NFL and needs to look no further than last week’s NFL draft in which both tight end Michael Mayer (Pick 35 Las Vegas Raiders) and defensive end Isaiah Foskey (Pick 40 New Orleans Saints) were taken in the second round, and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was taken in the sixth round (Pick 201 Houston Texans). Six other Irish were free agent signees and invited to rookie mini-camps: kicker Blake Grupe (New Orleans), defensive tackled Jayson Ademilola (Jacksonville Jaguars), safety Brandon Joseph (Detroit Lions), defensive tackle Chris Smith (Detroit Lions), defensive tackle Justin Ademilola (Green Bay Packers), and offensive lineman Josh Lugg (Chicago Bears).

The Irish receiver recruits, especially with their size, speed, and athleticism, can make immediate impacts and, next year, will join this season’s current group of talented young pass catchers.

The recent past has been solid for the Irish in the NFL draft, but the future looks even brighter with the current squad’s talent and the level of recruiting that Freeman and the staff have been able to maintain. If Notre Dame keeps this level of recruiting going, the Irish just may be hosting playoff games in late December under the new format in 2024 and 2025.

Playoff Format Changes Announced

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams after this season, with first-round games being hosted on campus sites on December 20th and 21st 2024 – and with three quarterfinal games on New Year’s Day. The quarterfinals will be at traditional bowl sites, including the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and Rose Bowl in 2024, and the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl joining the quarterfinal rotation for 2025. The 2023-2024 season will be the last season of the 4-team playoff format.

It is the offseason, but there’s plenty to be excited about as the weather gets warmer, recruiting heats up, and summer camps are just around the corner.