Sam. Heart. Man. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman put his heart on display after getting sacked multiple times and flagged for intentional grounding in the first half, followed by a lost fumble early in the second half. This was on the heels of throwing three interceptions against NC State last year while under center for Wake Forest. Hartman didn’t quit, though. Instead, he responded with multiple touchdown passes. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns. He wasn’t the only one. Running back Audric Estime exploded in the second quarter with an 80-yard touchdown run. He finished the game with 134 yards rushing, including two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, the Irish defense completed its job by limiting the Wolfpack to 84 rushing yards on 30 carries (2.8 YPC). Safety Thomas Harper led the way with seven tackles. Notre Dame finished the game with three sacks and three interceptions.

Not to be outdone, Notre Dame’s special team’s unit also shined. Kicker Spencer Shrader connected on a team-record 54-yard field goal. Punter, Bryce McFerson launched bombs averaging 50.7 yards per punt. Saturday’s win against NC State marked Notre Dame’s 29th straight regular-season win against an ACC opponent.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

TE Kevin Bauman and DE Aiden Gobaira are out for the season (ACL). TE Eli Raridon is day-to-day (knee). WR KK Smith is out indefinitely (shoulder). DL Gabriel Rubio is out for two weeks (knee). RB Devyn Ford is probable (concussion). WR Matt Salerno is out indefinitely (leg). LB JD Bertrand is questionable (concussion).

Central Michigan

No injuries to report.

Betting Trends

Central Michigan is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone over in five of Central Michigan’s last seven games.

Notre Dame is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games.

Notre Dame is 6-0 SU in its last six games versus a Mid-American conference opponent.

Saturday’s game marks the first-ever meeting between these two teams.



Point Spread and Over / Under Total

Central Michigan (1-1) (0-1 ATS) at #9 Notre Dame -34.5 (3-0) (2-0 ATS)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff might have to focus more on their team than the opponent this week, as the Irish lads will likely be sneaking a peek ahead to week four’s game against Ohio State.

Central Michigan will arrive in South Bend 1-1 on the year, including a 31-7 spanking they received in East Lansing versus Michigan State to begin the season. Last week, the Chippewas squeaked out a 45-42 win against New Hampshire. Central Michigan quarterback Bert Emmanuel finished with 193 yards through the air and 108 yards on the ground, including four combined touchdowns. The score was mirrored at 42 until kicker Tristan Mattison drilled a 47-yard field goal to win the game. Notre Dame saved themselves from that sort of drama as the Irish cruised to a 45-24 victory at NC State. The only suspense in the game was time. Anxious fans wondered when the game would resume play after a 1-hour, 45-minute lightning delay. Weather conditions did not affect the Irish, as they won the battle on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame’s offense outgained NC State 456-344. Notre Dame’s defense limited running quarterback Brennan Armstrong to 26 yards on 12 carries (2.2 YPC).

This week, the line on the Irish opened at -30.5 before climbing to -34.5. The total also moved up a few spots from 52.5 to 55. Notre Dame should easily win this game as they are well-versed against opponents with running quarterbacks, and the Irish passing attack should have its way against the Chippewas secondary. Reserve players should also expect to see some valuable reps. PICK: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 3

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: 6-7 ATS

Navy (1-1) (0-1 ATS) at Memphis -14 (2-0) (1-0 ATS)

After shutting out lowly Wagner 24-0 last week, Navy will resume play against a formidable opponent in Memphis this week. The Midshipmen finished with 408 yards of total offense, including a surprising 163 yards through the air. The Tigers caged the Arkansas State Red Wolves 37-3. Memphis held The Wolves to 64 rushing yards on 30 attempts (2.1 YPC). Navy is 1-5 SU in its last six games against Memphis. The total has gone under in four of Memphis’ previous six games against Navy. Memphis opened at -12.5 and is now sitting at -14 across the board. The total fell to 46.5. Pick: Memphis

Gardner Webb (1-1) (0-0 ATS) at Tennessee State N/A (1-1) (0-0 ATS)

Tennessee State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week, 24-14.

VMI (1-1) (0-0 ATS) at NC State N/A (1-1) (0-2ATS)

NC State will take its anger out on the Keydets this week after being bullied in its own backyard the previous week by Notre Dame. Next game: at Virginia

Western Kentucky (2-0 (1-0 ATS) at #6 Ohio State -28 (2-0) (0-1 ATS)

Last week, Ohio State high-stepped past Youngstown State, 35-7. Buckeyes’ quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown combined for 21 of 33 passing for 359 yards and three touchdowns. This week, they will face the Hilltoppers, who shaved the Houston Christian Huskies coat last week, 52-22. WKU quarterback Austin Reed finished with 253 yards passing and four touchdowns. WKU is 1-5 ATS in its previous 15 games. The total has gone over in 10 of OSU’s last 13 games. This line is sitting at -28 with a total of 64. Pick: Western Kentucky

Northwestern (1-1) (1-1 ATS) at #21 Duke-18.5 (2-0) (1-0 ATS)

Duke scored 35 unanswered points to embarrass Lafayette last week, 42-7. The Blue Devils’ defense limited the Leopards’ offense to 213 yards of total offense, including 87 yards passing. Northwestern scored 31 unanswered points in its 38-7 route of UTEP. Northwestern is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games. Duke is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games. The Blue Devils opened at -20.5 before dropping to -18.5. The total remained steady at 46.5. Pick: Duke

Louisville -9.5 (2-0) (0-1 ATS) at Indiana (1-1) (1-0 ATS)

Last week, Louisville humiliated Murray State 56-0. The Cardinals’ defense held the Racers to 166 yards of total offense. The Hoosiers claimed in-state bragging rights while destroying Indiana State, 41-7. The Sycamores were held to a whopping 93 yards of total offense. Louisville is 1-4 ATS versus teams from the Big Ten conference. The total has gone over in four of Indiana’s last six games. Louisville opened at -10.5 before dropping a point to -9.5. The total fell from 58.5 all the way to 53. Pick: Indiana

#5 USC (3-0) (2-1 ATS) – Bye week

The Trojans didn’t leave a tree standing in its 56-10 shellacking of Stanford. Nail-salon regular Caleb Williams was nearly flawless after completing 19 21 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Next game: at Arizona State

Pittsburgh -Pk (1-1) (0-1 ATS) at West Virginia (1-1) (0-1 ATS)

The Panthers fell victim to a home invasion as Cincinnati left Pittsburgh with a 27-21 win. The Bearcats held Pittsburgh to 83 yards rushing. Meanwhile, West Virginia will be fresh off of its jamboree after beating Duquesne into submission last weekend, 56-17. The Mountaineers racked up a modest 304 yards rushing on 49 attempts (6.2 YPC). Pitt is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games against West Virginia. The total has gone under in four of WVU’s last six games versus Pitt. This game is even across the board. The total is sitting at 49.5. Pick: Pittsburgh

Florida Atlantic (1-1) (0-1 ATS) at Clemson -24 (1-1) (0-1 ATS)

Clemson went on a 52-to-3 run to wallop Charleston Southern last week, 66-17. Tigers’ quarterback, Cade Klubnik, passed for 315 yards and four touchdowns. FAU was shutout in the second half, falling to the Ohio Bobcats, 17-10. The Owls managed just 185 yards of offense. Ohio outgained FAU in time of possession by 15 minutes. FAU is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games. The total has gone over in eight of Clemson’s last 11 home games. Clemson opened at -23 before moving to -24. The total is hovering around 52. Pick: Clemson

Wake Forest -14 (2-0) (1-0 ATS) at Old Dominion (1-1) (1-1 ATS)

Wake Forest improved to 2-0 on the year after having defeated the brains of the SEC, Vanderbilt, 36-20. The Demon Deacons running back unit rushed 48 times for 288 yards (6.0 YPC). Old Dominion slapped the taste out of UL Lafayette’s mouth, 38-31, granting the Monarchs their first win of the season. The Cajuns outgained the Monarchs on offense and held on to the ball 15 minutes longer in their defeat. ODU is 1-5 ATS in their last six home games. The total has gone under in four of WF’s last six road games. This line has remained steady at -14 at nearly every book. The total is at a healthy 62. PICK: Wake Forest

Sacramento State (2-0) (0-0 ATS) at Stanford N/A (1-1) (1-1 ATS)

Stanford will use this week to heal during its scrimmage against Sacramento State. Last week, the Trojans reminded the Cardinal, who was king of California, conquering them, 56-10. Next game: Arizona

*Notre Dame’s 2023 opponents are listed in bold.