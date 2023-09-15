his week scheduling conflicts derailed the lads again, but Greg was able to record a solo pod and cover all of the questions you all submitted this week. Greg talked about the win over NC State and looked ahead to this weekend and next.

Evaluating how good the Irish defense is after NC State

Sack numbers are low, but pressure rates are high – should we be concerned?

Should Notre Dame fans be more worried about Duke or Clemson?

Corned beef or pastrami?

Will we see a little more of Antonio Carter this weekend?

Any lingering concerns with the wide receivers and separation?

Could Jaden Greathouse be in line for an increased role?

Preparing the team to peak against Ohio State in a couple of weeks