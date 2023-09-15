his week scheduling conflicts derailed the lads again, but Greg was able to record a solo pod and cover all of the questions you all submitted this week. Greg talked about the win over NC State and looked ahead to this weekend and next.
- Evaluating how good the Irish defense is after NC State
- Sack numbers are low, but pressure rates are high – should we be concerned?
- Should Notre Dame fans be more worried about Duke or Clemson?
- Corned beef or pastrami?
- Will we see a little more of Antonio Carter this weekend?
- Any lingering concerns with the wide receivers and separation?
- Could Jaden Greathouse be in line for an increased role?
- Preparing the team to peak against Ohio State in a couple of weeks