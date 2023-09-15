Podcast: Notre Dame’s Defense on the Rise, Irish Prepare for One More Tuneup

September 15, 2023
his week scheduling conflicts derailed the lads again, but Greg was able to record a solo pod and cover all of the questions you all submitted this week. Greg talked about the win over NC State and looked ahead to this weekend and next.

  • Evaluating how good the Irish defense is after NC State
  • Sack numbers are low, but pressure rates are high – should we be concerned?
  • Should Notre Dame fans be more worried about Duke or Clemson?
  • Corned beef or pastrami?
  • Will we see a little more of Antonio Carter this weekend?
  • Any lingering concerns with the wide receivers and separation?
  • Could Jaden Greathouse be in line for an increased role?
  • Preparing the team to peak against Ohio State in a couple of weeks
