It was not the cleanest of games for Notre Dame Saturday despite a relatively lopsided final score. The Irish jumped out to a 21-7 lead but stalled in the second and third quarters in their final tune up for Ohio State. They ultimately prevailed 41-17 when they finally overpowered Central Michigan, but it was far from a clean performance from the Fighting Irish. Still, Sam Hartman went over 300 yards for the first time as a member of the Fighting Irish and added another 3 touchdowns to bring his season total to 13 through four games. Audric Estime ran for a career-high 176 yards. And Tobias Merriweather entered the chat with a 75 yard touchdown grab. Chris Tyree added a 76-yarder from Hartman as well.