2021 Notre Dame Football Roster

Follow along with the 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish official roster

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter August 25, 2021
With the 2021 season just 11 days away, make sure you have the official memorized (or bookmarked) so you’re ready for all of the number changes and official numbers for the freshmen burned into your memory.

NUMBERNAMEPOSITIONHEIGHTWEIGHTCLASSHOMETOWNHIGH SCHOOL
0Braden LenzyWR5-11 3/8182Senior/JuniorTigard, ORTigard Senior
2Xavier WattsWR5-11 3/4195Sophomore/FreshmanOmaha, NEHarry A. Burke
2DJ BrownS6-0 3/8200Senior/JuniorAnnapolis, MDSt. John's College
3Houston GriffithS6-0 1/4202Senior/SeniorChicago, ILIMG Academy (FL)
3Avery DavisWR5-11202Graduate Student/SeniorCedar Hill, TXCedar Hill
4Litchfield AjavonS6-0 1/8193Junior/SophomoreBaltimore, MDEpiscopal
4Kevin Austin Jr.WR6-2215Senior/JuniorFt. Lauderdale, FLNorth Broward Prep
5Cam HartCB6-2 1/2205Junior/SophomoreBaltimore, MDGood Counsel
5Joe Wilkins Jr.WR6-1 1/2195Senior/JuniorNorth Fort Myers, FLNorth Fort Myers
6Clarence LewisCB5-11 1/2193Sophomore/SophomoreEdison, NJMater Dei
7Brendon ClarkQB6-1 5/8225Junior/SophomoreMidlothian, VAManchester
7Isaiah FoskeyDL6-5260Junior/SophomoreAntioch, CADe La Salle
8Cole CapenQB6-4 1/2232Senior/JuniorYorba Linda, CAOrange Lutheran
8Marist LiufauLB6-2 1/4229Junior/SophomoreKalihi, HIPunahou
9Justin AdemilolaDL6-1 3/4255Senior/JuniorJackson, NJSt. Peter's Prep
10Drew PyneQB5-11 1/2200Sophomore/FreshmanNew Canaan, CTNew Canaan
10Isaiah PryorLB6-1 1/2217Graduate Student/SeniorLawrenceville, GAArcher/Ohio State
11Ron Powlus IIIQB6-2 5/8225Freshman/FreshmanGranger, INPenn
11Ramon HendersonCB6-1190Sophomore/SophomoreBakersfield, CALiberty
12Jordan BotelhoDL6-2 1/2245Sophomore/SophomoreHonolulu, HISaint Louis
12Tyler BuchnerQB6-1215Freshman/FreshmanSan Diego, CAHelix
13Paul MoalaLB5-11 1/2222Senior/JuniorMishawaka, INPenn
13Lawrence Keys IIIWR5-10 3/8176Senior/JuniorNew Orleans, LAMcDonogh 35
14Kyle HamiltonS6-4220Junior/JuniorAtlanta, GAMarist School
15Ryan BarnesCB6-1 7/8187Freshman/FreshmanGaithersburg, MDQuince Orchard
16Deion ColzieWR6-4 3/4207Freshman/FreshmanMcDonough, GAAthens Academy
16KJ WallaceS5-10 1/4185Junior/SophomoreAtlanta, GAThe Lovett School
17Jack CoanQB6-3 1/4223Graduate Student/SeniorSayville, N.Y.Sayville/Wisconsin
18Chance TuckerCB5-11 3/4183Freshman/FreshmanEncino, CACrespi Carmelite
19Jay BramblettP6-1 1/2197Junior/JuniorTuscaloosa, ALHillcrest
20JoJo JohnsonCB5-10 7/8191Freshman/FreshmanMerrillville, INMerrillville
20C'Bo FlemisterRB5-11 1/4201Senior/JuniorWilliamson, GAPike County
21Lorenzo Styles Jr.WR6-1 1/8195Freshman/FreshmanPickerington, OHPickerington Central
21Caleb OffordCB6-1192Sophomore/FreshmanSouthaven, MSSouthaven
22Logan DiggsRB5-11 3/4206Freshman/FreshmanMarrero, LAArchbishop Rummel
22Justin WaltersS6-0 5/8188Freshman/FreshmanBolingbrook, ILBolingbrook
23Kyren WilliamsRB5-9199Junior/SophomoreSt. Louis, MOSt. John Vianney
24Jack KiserLB6-1 5/8222Junior/SophomoreRoyal Center, INPioneer
24Audric EstimeRB5-11 1/2228Freshman/FreshmanNyack, NYSt. Joseph Regional
25Philip RileyCB5-11 1/2202Freshman/FreshmanRiverview, FLBloomingdale
25Chris TyreeRB5-9 1/2190Sophomore/SophomoreChester, VAThomas Dale
26Leo AlbanoRB6-1225Senior/JuniorCharleston, SCBishop England
27JD BertrandLB6-1230Junior/SophomoreAlpharetta, GABlessed Trinity
27Chase KettererRB5-11 3/8203Sophomore/FreshmanNew Carlisle, INNew Prairie
28TaRiq BracyCB5-10 1/8177Senior/SeniorMilpitas, CAMilpitas
28Griffin EifertWR6-0 1/2200Sophomore/FreshmanFort Wayne, INBishop Dwenger
29Khari GeeS6-1 7/8195Freshman/FreshmanAtlanta, GAWoodward Academy
29Matt SalernoWR6-0 5/8199Senior/JuniorValencia, CACrespi Carmelite
30Jake RittmanP6-2 1/4210Senior/JuniorLawrence, KSFree State
30Chris VelottaS5-8 7/8195Junior/SophomoreCleveland, OHSt. Ignatius
31Nana Osafo-MensahDL6-3 1/8250Junior/SophomoreFort Worth, TXNolan Catholic
32Chris SalernoK5-10 1/2186Freshman/FreshmanValencia, CACrespi Carmelite
32Prince KollieLB6-0 1/2222Freshman/FreshmanJonesborough, TNDavid Crockett
33Shayne SimonLB6-2 3/4233Senior/SeniorWest Orange, NJSt. Peter's Prep
34Osita EkwonuDL6-0 3/4236Junior/SophomoreCharlotte, NCProvidence Day School
36Eddie ScheidlerS5-9 1/2185Junior/SophomoreLake Forest, ILLake Forest
37Chase LoveS6-0 1/4197Senior/JuniorChicago Heights, ILMarian Catholic
37Henry CookWR5-10182Sophomore/FreshmanShaker Heights, OHSt. Ignatius
38Sam AssafRB6-1210Sophomore/SophomoreAtlanta, GAPace Academy
38Davis SherwoodLB6-3228Freshman/FreshmanHightstown, NJGood Counsel
39Jonathan DoererK/P6-3197Graduate Student/*SeniorCharlotte, NCSouth Mecklenburg
40Drew WhiteLB6-0 1/4228Graduate Student/SeniorBoca Raton, FLSt. Thomas Aquinas
41Kurt HinishDL6-1 3/4300Graduate Student/*SeniorPittsburgh, PACentral Catholic
42Giovanni GhilottiLB6-2 7/8232Sophomore/FreshmanGreenbrae, CAMarin Catholic
43Greg MaileyWR6-1203Senior/JuniorHudson, OHHudson
43Marcus ThorneCB6-0 7/8205Senior/JuniorWashington, INWashington
44Kahanu KiaDL6-1 3/8217Freshman/FreshmanKaneohe, HIPunahou
44Alex PeitschLS6-1 1/8210Sophomore/FreshmanEllicott City, MDSt. John's College (D.C.)
45Colin GutzmerLB6-0 1/8230Junior/JuniorAtlanta, GAWestminster School
46Axel RaarupLS6-0 1/2202Senior/SeniorMendota Heights, MNSaint Thomas Academy
46Adam ShibleyLB6-0 1/8225Graduate Student/*SeniorCleveland, OHSt. Ignatius
47Jason OnyeDL6-5289Freshman/FreshmanNorth Providence, RIBishop Hendricken
48Will SchweitzerDL6-4225Freshman/FreshmanLos Gatos, CALos Gatos
49Mike GravesCB5-7 7/8190Senior/SeniorLos AngelesLoyola
50Rocco SpindlerOL6-4 5/8300Freshman/FreshmanClarkston, MIClarkston
52Zeke CorrellOL6-3295Junior/SophomoreCincinnati, OHAnderson
52Bo BauerLB6-2 3/4233Senior/SeniorHarborcreek, PACathedral Prep
53Quinn MurphyOL6-5 1/4305Junior/SophomoreDuxbury, MADuxbury
54Blake FisherOL6-6335Freshman/FreshmanAvon, INAvon
54Jacob LaceyDL6-1 5/8275Junior/JuniorBowling Green, KYSouth Warren
55Jarrett PattersonOL6-4 1/2307Senior/JuniorLaguna Hills, CAMission Viejo
56John DirksenOL6-5 1/8306Senior/JuniorMaria Stein, OHMarion Local
56Howard Cross IIIDL6-0 7/8275Junior/SophomoreParamus, NJSaint Joseph Regional
57Jayson AdemilolaDL6-3280Senior/SeniorJackson, NJSt. Peter's Prep
62Cain MaddenOL6-2 1/2310Graduate Student/*SeniorSouth Webster, OHMinford/Marshall
64Max Siegel IIOL6-1 5/8290Senior/JuniorFishers, INBrebeuf Jesuit
65Michael VinsonLS6-2230Senior/JuniorWinnetka, ILNew Trier
68Michael CarmodyOL6-5 1/2290Sophomore/FreshmanMars, PAMars Area
71Brennan WicksOL6-5310Sophomore/FreshmanForestville, MDBishop McNamara
72Caleb JohnsonOL6-5 5/8287Freshman/FreshmanOcala, FLTrinity Catholic
73Andrew KristoficOL6-5 1/4295Junior/SophomoreGibsonia, PAPine-Richland
75Josh LuggOL6-6 7/8305Graduate Student/SeniorWexford, PANorth Allegheny Senior
76Joe AltOL6-7 5/8305Freshman/FreshmanNorth Oaks, MNTotino-Grace
77Quinn CarrollOL6-6 3/8313Junior/SophomoreEdina, MNEdina
78Pat CooganOL6-5 1/8305Freshman/FreshmanPalos Heights, ILMarist
79Tosh BakerOL6-8307Sophomore/FreshmanScottsdale, AZPinnacle
80Cane BerrongTE6-3 1/2235Freshman/FreshmanHartwell, GAHart County
81Jack PolianWR6-0 1/8174Freshman/FreshmanPonte Vedra, FLPonte Vedra
83Jayden ThomasWR6-1 1/2215Freshman/FreshmanPaulding County, GAPace Academy
84Kevin BaumanTE6-4 1/2242Sophomore/FreshmanRed Bank, NJRed Bank Catholic
85George TakacsTE6-6247Senior/JuniorNaples, FLGulf Coast
86Conor RatiganWR5-11 5/8182Junior/SophomoreGranger, INSt. Joseph
87Michael MayerTE6-4 1/2251Sophomore/SophomoreIndependence, KYCovington Catholic
88Mitchell EvansTE6-5 1/8250Freshman/FreshmanWadsworth, OHWadsworth
89Charlie SelnaTE6-6 1/8252Sophomore/FreshmanAtherton, CASacred Heart Prep
90Alexander EhrensbergerDL6-6 7/8255Sophomore/FreshmanDusseldorf, GermanyTheodor-Fliedner Gymnasium
91Josh BryanK5-11 5/8183Freshman/FreshmanValencia, CASierra Canyon
92Aidan KeanaainaDL6-3310Sophomore/FreshmanBrighton, COJ.K. Mullen
93Zane HeemsothDL6-5245Junior/SophomoreElmhurst, ILYork
95Myron Tagovailoa-AmosaDL6-2 1/2268Graduate Student/SeniorEwa Beach, HIKapole
97Gabe RubioDL6-5 1/4290Freshman/FreshmanSt. Louis, MOLutheran St. Charles
98Harrison LeonardK/P5-10 3/8193Junior/SophomoreJamestown, RIAvon Old Farms School
99Rylie MillsDL6-5 1/8283Sophomore/SophomoreLake Bluff, ILLake Forest
