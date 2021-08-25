2021 Notre Dame Football Roster

With the 2021 season just 11 days away, make sure you have the official memorized (or bookmarked) so you’re ready for all of the number changes and official numbers for the freshmen burned into your memory.

NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL 0 Braden Lenzy WR 5-11 3/8 182 Senior/Junior Tigard, OR Tigard Senior 2 Xavier Watts WR 5-11 3/4 195 Sophomore/Freshman Omaha, NE Harry A. Burke 2 DJ Brown S 6-0 3/8 200 Senior/Junior Annapolis, MD St. John's College 3 Houston Griffith S 6-0 1/4 202 Senior/Senior Chicago, IL IMG Academy (FL) 3 Avery Davis WR 5-11 202 Graduate Student/Senior Cedar Hill, TX Cedar Hill 4 Litchfield Ajavon S 6-0 1/8 193 Junior/Sophomore Baltimore, MD Episcopal 4 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 6-2 215 Senior/Junior Ft. Lauderdale, FL North Broward Prep 5 Cam Hart CB 6-2 1/2 205 Junior/Sophomore Baltimore, MD Good Counsel 5 Joe Wilkins Jr. WR 6-1 1/2 195 Senior/Junior North Fort Myers, FL North Fort Myers 6 Clarence Lewis CB 5-11 1/2 193 Sophomore/Sophomore Edison, NJ Mater Dei 7 Brendon Clark QB 6-1 5/8 225 Junior/Sophomore Midlothian, VA Manchester 7 Isaiah Foskey DL 6-5 260 Junior/Sophomore Antioch, CA De La Salle 8 Cole Capen QB 6-4 1/2 232 Senior/Junior Yorba Linda, CA Orange Lutheran 8 Marist Liufau LB 6-2 1/4 229 Junior/Sophomore Kalihi, HI Punahou 9 Justin Ademilola DL 6-1 3/4 255 Senior/Junior Jackson, NJ St. Peter's Prep 10 Drew Pyne QB 5-11 1/2 200 Sophomore/Freshman New Canaan, CT New Canaan 10 Isaiah Pryor LB 6-1 1/2 217 Graduate Student/Senior Lawrenceville, GA Archer/Ohio State 11 Ron Powlus III QB 6-2 5/8 225 Freshman/Freshman Granger, IN Penn 11 Ramon Henderson CB 6-1 190 Sophomore/Sophomore Bakersfield, CA Liberty 12 Jordan Botelho DL 6-2 1/2 245 Sophomore/Sophomore Honolulu, HI Saint Louis 12 Tyler Buchner QB 6-1 215 Freshman/Freshman San Diego, CA Helix 13 Paul Moala LB 5-11 1/2 222 Senior/Junior Mishawaka, IN Penn 13 Lawrence Keys III WR 5-10 3/8 176 Senior/Junior New Orleans, LA McDonogh 35 14 Kyle Hamilton S 6-4 220 Junior/Junior Atlanta, GA Marist School 15 Ryan Barnes CB 6-1 7/8 187 Freshman/Freshman Gaithersburg, MD Quince Orchard 16 Deion Colzie WR 6-4 3/4 207 Freshman/Freshman McDonough, GA Athens Academy 16 KJ Wallace S 5-10 1/4 185 Junior/Sophomore Atlanta, GA The Lovett School 17 Jack Coan QB 6-3 1/4 223 Graduate Student/Senior Sayville, N.Y. Sayville/Wisconsin 18 Chance Tucker CB 5-11 3/4 183 Freshman/Freshman Encino, CA Crespi Carmelite 19 Jay Bramblett P 6-1 1/2 197 Junior/Junior Tuscaloosa, AL Hillcrest 20 JoJo Johnson CB 5-10 7/8 191 Freshman/Freshman Merrillville, IN Merrillville 20 C'Bo Flemister RB 5-11 1/4 201 Senior/Junior Williamson, GA Pike County 21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. WR 6-1 1/8 195 Freshman/Freshman Pickerington, OH Pickerington Central 21 Caleb Offord CB 6-1 192 Sophomore/Freshman Southaven, MS Southaven 22 Logan Diggs RB 5-11 3/4 206 Freshman/Freshman Marrero, LA Archbishop Rummel 22 Justin Walters S 6-0 5/8 188 Freshman/Freshman Bolingbrook, IL Bolingbrook 23 Kyren Williams RB 5-9 199 Junior/Sophomore St. Louis, MO St. John Vianney 24 Jack Kiser LB 6-1 5/8 222 Junior/Sophomore Royal Center, IN Pioneer 24 Audric Estime RB 5-11 1/2 228 Freshman/Freshman Nyack, NY St. Joseph Regional 25 Philip Riley CB 5-11 1/2 202 Freshman/Freshman Riverview, FL Bloomingdale 25 Chris Tyree RB 5-9 1/2 190 Sophomore/Sophomore Chester, VA Thomas Dale 26 Leo Albano RB 6-1 225 Senior/Junior Charleston, SC Bishop England 27 JD Bertrand LB 6-1 230 Junior/Sophomore Alpharetta, GA Blessed Trinity 27 Chase Ketterer RB 5-11 3/8 203 Sophomore/Freshman New Carlisle, IN New Prairie 28 TaRiq Bracy CB 5-10 1/8 177 Senior/Senior Milpitas, CA Milpitas 28 Griffin Eifert WR 6-0 1/2 200 Sophomore/Freshman Fort Wayne, IN Bishop Dwenger 29 Khari Gee S 6-1 7/8 195 Freshman/Freshman Atlanta, GA Woodward Academy 29 Matt Salerno WR 6-0 5/8 199 Senior/Junior Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite 30 Jake Rittman P 6-2 1/4 210 Senior/Junior Lawrence, KS Free State 30 Chris Velotta S 5-8 7/8 195 Junior/Sophomore Cleveland, OH St. Ignatius 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah DL 6-3 1/8 250 Junior/Sophomore Fort Worth, TX Nolan Catholic 32 Chris Salerno K 5-10 1/2 186 Freshman/Freshman Valencia, CA Crespi Carmelite 32 Prince Kollie LB 6-0 1/2 222 Freshman/Freshman Jonesborough, TN David Crockett 33 Shayne Simon LB 6-2 3/4 233 Senior/Senior West Orange, NJ St. Peter's Prep 34 Osita Ekwonu DL 6-0 3/4 236 Junior/Sophomore Charlotte, NC Providence Day School 36 Eddie Scheidler S 5-9 1/2 185 Junior/Sophomore Lake Forest, IL Lake Forest 37 Chase Love S 6-0 1/4 197 Senior/Junior Chicago Heights, IL Marian Catholic 37 Henry Cook WR 5-10 182 Sophomore/Freshman Shaker Heights, OH St. Ignatius 38 Sam Assaf RB 6-1 210 Sophomore/Sophomore Atlanta, GA Pace Academy 38 Davis Sherwood LB 6-3 228 Freshman/Freshman Hightstown, NJ Good Counsel 39 Jonathan Doerer K/P 6-3 197 Graduate Student/*Senior Charlotte, NC South Mecklenburg 40 Drew White LB 6-0 1/4 228 Graduate Student/Senior Boca Raton, FL St. Thomas Aquinas 41 Kurt Hinish DL 6-1 3/4 300 Graduate Student/*Senior Pittsburgh, PA Central Catholic 42 Giovanni Ghilotti LB 6-2 7/8 232 Sophomore/Freshman Greenbrae, CA Marin Catholic 43 Greg Mailey WR 6-1 203 Senior/Junior Hudson, OH Hudson 43 Marcus Thorne CB 6-0 7/8 205 Senior/Junior Washington, IN Washington 44 Kahanu Kia DL 6-1 3/8 217 Freshman/Freshman Kaneohe, HI Punahou 44 Alex Peitsch LS 6-1 1/8 210 Sophomore/Freshman Ellicott City, MD St. John's College (D.C.) 45 Colin Gutzmer LB 6-0 1/8 230 Junior/Junior Atlanta, GA Westminster School 46 Axel Raarup LS 6-0 1/2 202 Senior/Senior Mendota Heights, MN Saint Thomas Academy 46 Adam Shibley LB 6-0 1/8 225 Graduate Student/*Senior Cleveland, OH St. Ignatius 47 Jason Onye DL 6-5 289 Freshman/Freshman North Providence, RI Bishop Hendricken 48 Will Schweitzer DL 6-4 225 Freshman/Freshman Los Gatos, CA Los Gatos 49 Mike Graves CB 5-7 7/8 190 Senior/Senior Los Angeles Loyola 50 Rocco Spindler OL 6-4 5/8 300 Freshman/Freshman Clarkston, MI Clarkston 52 Zeke Correll OL 6-3 295 Junior/Sophomore Cincinnati, OH Anderson 52 Bo Bauer LB 6-2 3/4 233 Senior/Senior Harborcreek, PA Cathedral Prep 53 Quinn Murphy OL 6-5 1/4 305 Junior/Sophomore Duxbury, MA Duxbury 54 Blake Fisher OL 6-6 335 Freshman/Freshman Avon, IN Avon 54 Jacob Lacey DL 6-1 5/8 275 Junior/Junior Bowling Green, KY South Warren 55 Jarrett Patterson OL 6-4 1/2 307 Senior/Junior Laguna Hills, CA Mission Viejo 56 John Dirksen OL 6-5 1/8 306 Senior/Junior Maria Stein, OH Marion Local 56 Howard Cross III DL 6-0 7/8 275 Junior/Sophomore Paramus, NJ Saint Joseph Regional 57 Jayson Ademilola DL 6-3 280 Senior/Senior Jackson, NJ St. Peter's Prep 62 Cain Madden OL 6-2 1/2 310 Graduate Student/*Senior South Webster, OH Minford/Marshall 64 Max Siegel II OL 6-1 5/8 290 Senior/Junior Fishers, IN Brebeuf Jesuit 65 Michael Vinson LS 6-2 230 Senior/Junior Winnetka, IL New Trier 68 Michael Carmody OL 6-5 1/2 290 Sophomore/Freshman Mars, PA Mars Area 71 Brennan Wicks OL 6-5 310 Sophomore/Freshman Forestville, MD Bishop McNamara 72 Caleb Johnson OL 6-5 5/8 287 Freshman/Freshman Ocala, FL Trinity Catholic 73 Andrew Kristofic OL 6-5 1/4 295 Junior/Sophomore Gibsonia, PA Pine-Richland 75 Josh Lugg OL 6-6 7/8 305 Graduate Student/Senior Wexford, PA North Allegheny Senior 76 Joe Alt OL 6-7 5/8 305 Freshman/Freshman North Oaks, MN Totino-Grace 77 Quinn Carroll OL 6-6 3/8 313 Junior/Sophomore Edina, MN Edina 78 Pat Coogan OL 6-5 1/8 305 Freshman/Freshman Palos Heights, IL Marist 79 Tosh Baker OL 6-8 307 Sophomore/Freshman Scottsdale, AZ Pinnacle 80 Cane Berrong TE 6-3 1/2 235 Freshman/Freshman Hartwell, GA Hart County 81 Jack Polian WR 6-0 1/8 174 Freshman/Freshman Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra 83 Jayden Thomas WR 6-1 1/2 215 Freshman/Freshman Paulding County, GA Pace Academy 84 Kevin Bauman TE 6-4 1/2 242 Sophomore/Freshman Red Bank, NJ Red Bank Catholic 85 George Takacs TE 6-6 247 Senior/Junior Naples, FL Gulf Coast 86 Conor Ratigan WR 5-11 5/8 182 Junior/Sophomore Granger, IN St. Joseph 87 Michael Mayer TE 6-4 1/2 251 Sophomore/Sophomore Independence, KY Covington Catholic 88 Mitchell Evans TE 6-5 1/8 250 Freshman/Freshman Wadsworth, OH Wadsworth 89 Charlie Selna TE 6-6 1/8 252 Sophomore/Freshman Atherton, CA Sacred Heart Prep 90 Alexander Ehrensberger DL 6-6 7/8 255 Sophomore/Freshman Dusseldorf, Germany Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium 91 Josh Bryan K 5-11 5/8 183 Freshman/Freshman Valencia, CA Sierra Canyon 92 Aidan Keanaaina DL 6-3 310 Sophomore/Freshman Brighton, CO J.K. Mullen 93 Zane Heemsoth DL 6-5 245 Junior/Sophomore Elmhurst, IL York 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa DL 6-2 1/2 268 Graduate Student/Senior Ewa Beach, HI Kapole 97 Gabe Rubio DL 6-5 1/4 290 Freshman/Freshman St. Louis, MO Lutheran St. Charles 98 Harrison Leonard K/P 5-10 3/8 193 Junior/Sophomore Jamestown, RI Avon Old Farms School 99 Rylie Mills DL 6-5 1/8 283 Sophomore/Sophomore Lake Bluff, IL Lake Forest