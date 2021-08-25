2021 Notre Dame Football Roster
Follow along with the 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish official roster
With the 2021 season just 11 days away, make sure you have the official memorized (or bookmarked) so you’re ready for all of the number changes and official numbers for the freshmen burned into your memory.
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|WR
|5-11 3/8
|182
|Senior/Junior
|Tigard, OR
|Tigard Senior
|2
|Xavier Watts
|WR
|5-11 3/4
|195
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Omaha, NE
|Harry A. Burke
|2
|DJ Brown
|S
|6-0 3/8
|200
|Senior/Junior
|Annapolis, MD
|St. John's College
|3
|Houston Griffith
|S
|6-0 1/4
|202
|Senior/Senior
|Chicago, IL
|IMG Academy (FL)
|3
|Avery Davis
|WR
|5-11
|202
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Cedar Hill, TX
|Cedar Hill
|4
|Litchfield Ajavon
|S
|6-0 1/8
|193
|Junior/Sophomore
|Baltimore, MD
|Episcopal
|4
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|6-2
|215
|Senior/Junior
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|North Broward Prep
|5
|Cam Hart
|CB
|6-2 1/2
|205
|Junior/Sophomore
|Baltimore, MD
|Good Counsel
|5
|Joe Wilkins Jr.
|WR
|6-1 1/2
|195
|Senior/Junior
|North Fort Myers, FL
|North Fort Myers
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|193
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Edison, NJ
|Mater Dei
|7
|Brendon Clark
|QB
|6-1 5/8
|225
|Junior/Sophomore
|Midlothian, VA
|Manchester
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|DL
|6-5
|260
|Junior/Sophomore
|Antioch, CA
|De La Salle
|8
|Cole Capen
|QB
|6-4 1/2
|232
|Senior/Junior
|Yorba Linda, CA
|Orange Lutheran
|8
|Marist Liufau
|LB
|6-2 1/4
|229
|Junior/Sophomore
|Kalihi, HI
|Punahou
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|DL
|6-1 3/4
|255
|Senior/Junior
|Jackson, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|10
|Drew Pyne
|QB
|5-11 1/2
|200
|Sophomore/Freshman
|New Canaan, CT
|New Canaan
|10
|Isaiah Pryor
|LB
|6-1 1/2
|217
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Lawrenceville, GA
|Archer/Ohio State
|11
|Ron Powlus III
|QB
|6-2 5/8
|225
|Freshman/Freshman
|Granger, IN
|Penn
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|CB
|6-1
|190
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Bakersfield, CA
|Liberty
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|DL
|6-2 1/2
|245
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Honolulu, HI
|Saint Louis
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|QB
|6-1
|215
|Freshman/Freshman
|San Diego, CA
|Helix
|13
|Paul Moala
|LB
|5-11 1/2
|222
|Senior/Junior
|Mishawaka, IN
|Penn
|13
|Lawrence Keys III
|WR
|5-10 3/8
|176
|Senior/Junior
|New Orleans, LA
|McDonogh 35
|14
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|6-4
|220
|Junior/Junior
|Atlanta, GA
|Marist School
|15
|Ryan Barnes
|CB
|6-1 7/8
|187
|Freshman/Freshman
|Gaithersburg, MD
|Quince Orchard
|16
|Deion Colzie
|WR
|6-4 3/4
|207
|Freshman/Freshman
|McDonough, GA
|Athens Academy
|16
|KJ Wallace
|S
|5-10 1/4
|185
|Junior/Sophomore
|Atlanta, GA
|The Lovett School
|17
|Jack Coan
|QB
|6-3 1/4
|223
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Sayville, N.Y.
|Sayville/Wisconsin
|18
|Chance Tucker
|CB
|5-11 3/4
|183
|Freshman/Freshman
|Encino, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|P
|6-1 1/2
|197
|Junior/Junior
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Hillcrest
|20
|JoJo Johnson
|CB
|5-10 7/8
|191
|Freshman/Freshman
|Merrillville, IN
|Merrillville
|20
|C'Bo Flemister
|RB
|5-11 1/4
|201
|Senior/Junior
|Williamson, GA
|Pike County
|21
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|WR
|6-1 1/8
|195
|Freshman/Freshman
|Pickerington, OH
|Pickerington Central
|21
|Caleb Offord
|CB
|6-1
|192
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Southaven, MS
|Southaven
|22
|Logan Diggs
|RB
|5-11 3/4
|206
|Freshman/Freshman
|Marrero, LA
|Archbishop Rummel
|22
|Justin Walters
|S
|6-0 5/8
|188
|Freshman/Freshman
|Bolingbrook, IL
|Bolingbrook
|23
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5-9
|199
|Junior/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|St. John Vianney
|24
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|6-1 5/8
|222
|Junior/Sophomore
|Royal Center, IN
|Pioneer
|24
|Audric Estime
|RB
|5-11 1/2
|228
|Freshman/Freshman
|Nyack, NY
|St. Joseph Regional
|25
|Philip Riley
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|202
|Freshman/Freshman
|Riverview, FL
|Bloomingdale
|25
|Chris Tyree
|RB
|5-9 1/2
|190
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Chester, VA
|Thomas Dale
|26
|Leo Albano
|RB
|6-1
|225
|Senior/Junior
|Charleston, SC
|Bishop England
|27
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|6-1
|230
|Junior/Sophomore
|Alpharetta, GA
|Blessed Trinity
|27
|Chase Ketterer
|RB
|5-11 3/8
|203
|Sophomore/Freshman
|New Carlisle, IN
|New Prairie
|28
|TaRiq Bracy
|CB
|5-10 1/8
|177
|Senior/Senior
|Milpitas, CA
|Milpitas
|28
|Griffin Eifert
|WR
|6-0 1/2
|200
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Bishop Dwenger
|29
|Khari Gee
|S
|6-1 7/8
|195
|Freshman/Freshman
|Atlanta, GA
|Woodward Academy
|29
|Matt Salerno
|WR
|6-0 5/8
|199
|Senior/Junior
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|30
|Jake Rittman
|P
|6-2 1/4
|210
|Senior/Junior
|Lawrence, KS
|Free State
|30
|Chris Velotta
|S
|5-8 7/8
|195
|Junior/Sophomore
|Cleveland, OH
|St. Ignatius
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|DL
|6-3 1/8
|250
|Junior/Sophomore
|Fort Worth, TX
|Nolan Catholic
|32
|Chris Salerno
|K
|5-10 1/2
|186
|Freshman/Freshman
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|32
|Prince Kollie
|LB
|6-0 1/2
|222
|Freshman/Freshman
|Jonesborough, TN
|David Crockett
|33
|Shayne Simon
|LB
|6-2 3/4
|233
|Senior/Senior
|West Orange, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|34
|Osita Ekwonu
|DL
|6-0 3/4
|236
|Junior/Sophomore
|Charlotte, NC
|Providence Day School
|36
|Eddie Scheidler
|S
|5-9 1/2
|185
|Junior/Sophomore
|Lake Forest, IL
|Lake Forest
|37
|Chase Love
|S
|6-0 1/4
|197
|Senior/Junior
|Chicago Heights, IL
|Marian Catholic
|37
|Henry Cook
|WR
|5-10
|182
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Shaker Heights, OH
|St. Ignatius
|38
|Sam Assaf
|RB
|6-1
|210
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Atlanta, GA
|Pace Academy
|38
|Davis Sherwood
|LB
|6-3
|228
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hightstown, NJ
|Good Counsel
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|K/P
|6-3
|197
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Charlotte, NC
|South Mecklenburg
|40
|Drew White
|LB
|6-0 1/4
|228
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Boca Raton, FL
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|41
|Kurt Hinish
|DL
|6-1 3/4
|300
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Central Catholic
|42
|Giovanni Ghilotti
|LB
|6-2 7/8
|232
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Greenbrae, CA
|Marin Catholic
|43
|Greg Mailey
|WR
|6-1
|203
|Senior/Junior
|Hudson, OH
|Hudson
|43
|Marcus Thorne
|CB
|6-0 7/8
|205
|Senior/Junior
|Washington, IN
|Washington
|44
|Kahanu Kia
|DL
|6-1 3/8
|217
|Freshman/Freshman
|Kaneohe, HI
|Punahou
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|LS
|6-1 1/8
|210
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Ellicott City, MD
|St. John's College (D.C.)
|45
|Colin Gutzmer
|LB
|6-0 1/8
|230
|Junior/Junior
|Atlanta, GA
|Westminster School
|46
|Axel Raarup
|LS
|6-0 1/2
|202
|Senior/Senior
|Mendota Heights, MN
|Saint Thomas Academy
|46
|Adam Shibley
|LB
|6-0 1/8
|225
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Cleveland, OH
|St. Ignatius
|47
|Jason Onye
|DL
|6-5
|289
|Freshman/Freshman
|North Providence, RI
|Bishop Hendricken
|48
|Will Schweitzer
|DL
|6-4
|225
|Freshman/Freshman
|Los Gatos, CA
|Los Gatos
|49
|Mike Graves
|CB
|5-7 7/8
|190
|Senior/Senior
|Los Angeles
|Loyola
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|OL
|6-4 5/8
|300
|Freshman/Freshman
|Clarkston, MI
|Clarkston
|52
|Zeke Correll
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Junior/Sophomore
|Cincinnati, OH
|Anderson
|52
|Bo Bauer
|LB
|6-2 3/4
|233
|Senior/Senior
|Harborcreek, PA
|Cathedral Prep
|53
|Quinn Murphy
|OL
|6-5 1/4
|305
|Junior/Sophomore
|Duxbury, MA
|Duxbury
|54
|Blake Fisher
|OL
|6-6
|335
|Freshman/Freshman
|Avon, IN
|Avon
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|DL
|6-1 5/8
|275
|Junior/Junior
|Bowling Green, KY
|South Warren
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|OL
|6-4 1/2
|307
|Senior/Junior
|Laguna Hills, CA
|Mission Viejo
|56
|John Dirksen
|OL
|6-5 1/8
|306
|Senior/Junior
|Maria Stein, OH
|Marion Local
|56
|Howard Cross III
|DL
|6-0 7/8
|275
|Junior/Sophomore
|Paramus, NJ
|Saint Joseph Regional
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|DL
|6-3
|280
|Senior/Senior
|Jackson, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|62
|Cain Madden
|OL
|6-2 1/2
|310
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|South Webster, OH
|Minford/Marshall
|64
|Max Siegel II
|OL
|6-1 5/8
|290
|Senior/Junior
|Fishers, IN
|Brebeuf Jesuit
|65
|Michael Vinson
|LS
|6-2
|230
|Senior/Junior
|Winnetka, IL
|New Trier
|68
|Michael Carmody
|OL
|6-5 1/2
|290
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Mars, PA
|Mars Area
|71
|Brennan Wicks
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Forestville, MD
|Bishop McNamara
|72
|Caleb Johnson
|OL
|6-5 5/8
|287
|Freshman/Freshman
|Ocala, FL
|Trinity Catholic
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|OL
|6-5 1/4
|295
|Junior/Sophomore
|Gibsonia, PA
|Pine-Richland
|75
|Josh Lugg
|OL
|6-6 7/8
|305
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Wexford, PA
|North Allegheny Senior
|76
|Joe Alt
|OL
|6-7 5/8
|305
|Freshman/Freshman
|North Oaks, MN
|Totino-Grace
|77
|Quinn Carroll
|OL
|6-6 3/8
|313
|Junior/Sophomore
|Edina, MN
|Edina
|78
|Pat Coogan
|OL
|6-5 1/8
|305
|Freshman/Freshman
|Palos Heights, IL
|Marist
|79
|Tosh Baker
|OL
|6-8
|307
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Pinnacle
|80
|Cane Berrong
|TE
|6-3 1/2
|235
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hartwell, GA
|Hart County
|81
|Jack Polian
|WR
|6-0 1/8
|174
|Freshman/Freshman
|Ponte Vedra, FL
|Ponte Vedra
|83
|Jayden Thomas
|WR
|6-1 1/2
|215
|Freshman/Freshman
|Paulding County, GA
|Pace Academy
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|TE
|6-4 1/2
|242
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Red Bank, NJ
|Red Bank Catholic
|85
|George Takacs
|TE
|6-6
|247
|Senior/Junior
|Naples, FL
|Gulf Coast
|86
|Conor Ratigan
|WR
|5-11 5/8
|182
|Junior/Sophomore
|Granger, IN
|St. Joseph
|87
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|6-4 1/2
|251
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Independence, KY
|Covington Catholic
|88
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|6-5 1/8
|250
|Freshman/Freshman
|Wadsworth, OH
|Wadsworth
|89
|Charlie Selna
|TE
|6-6 1/8
|252
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Atherton, CA
|Sacred Heart Prep
|90
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|DL
|6-6 7/8
|255
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Dusseldorf, Germany
|Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium
|91
|Josh Bryan
|K
|5-11 5/8
|183
|Freshman/Freshman
|Valencia, CA
|Sierra Canyon
|92
|Aidan Keanaaina
|DL
|6-3
|310
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Brighton, CO
|J.K. Mullen
|93
|Zane Heemsoth
|DL
|6-5
|245
|Junior/Sophomore
|Elmhurst, IL
|York
|95
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|DL
|6-2 1/2
|268
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Ewa Beach, HI
|Kapole
|97
|Gabe Rubio
|DL
|6-5 1/4
|290
|Freshman/Freshman
|St. Louis, MO
|Lutheran St. Charles
|98
|Harrison Leonard
|K/P
|5-10 3/8
|193
|Junior/Sophomore
|Jamestown, RI
|Avon Old Farms School
|99
|Rylie Mills
|DL
|6-5 1/8
|283
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Lake Bluff, IL
|Lake Forest