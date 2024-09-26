The No.15 Cardinals will travel to South Bend where they are 1-1 all-time to take on the No.16 Fighting Irish. It is a game of major implications on each side, as both teams have championship aspirations. Louisville is led by QB Tyler Shough on offense, who has yet to throw an interception and has a rock-solid running game. Louisville’s defense ranks in the top 3 in the ACC in both scoring defense (11.0 PTS/GM) and total defense (268.7 YDS/GM). Notre Dame has 215 wins all-time versus teams from the ACC and presents UL with a familiar foe at QB in former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard. He has multiple 100-yard rushing games and spearheads a dangerous Irish offense. Their defense is as good as always, giving up less than 10 points per game, and a paltry 256.2 yards per game. UL defeated the Irish last season in one of the biggest wins in Louisville’s history and will be looking to make it two in a row on Saturday. UL Head Coach Jeff Brohm and Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman set the table for this delectable matchup.