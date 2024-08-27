Notre Dame released their first official depth chart of the season on Monday with a few minor surprises and a few confirmations of things we’ve seen coming for weeks now. The Irish open their season on Saturday night in College Station against Texas A&M. When they do, they will have one of the youngest and least experienced offensive lines in Notre Dame football history. Here is the official depth chart, along with some notes.

Offense

Sophomore Jordan Faison appears to have beaten out transfer Kris Mitchell for the starting field WR position. With an “or” designation, both should play a lot, but it’s significant that Faison is listed first since he transitioned to field WR from slot this spring.

Freshman Anthonie Knapp won the starting LT job over Tosh Baker following Charles Jagusah’s injury, and sophomore Sam Pendleton beat out upperclassmen Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler at LG. Notre Dame’s OL is going to be very young this season.

Transfer Beaux Collins is listed about senior Jayden Thomas, but again, with an “or,” both should play a lot.

Interestingly, there is an “or” between Jaden Greathouse and transfer Jayden Harrison as well. Harrison was thought to be more of a return specialist, but it looks like we’ll see him as a receiver early as well.

POS NUM Name Height Weight WR 5 Beaux Collins (5th) 6-2 202 or 83 Jayden Thomas (Sr) 6-2 218 WR 1 Jaden Greathouse (So) 6-1 215 or 2 Jayden Harrison (5th) 5-10 198 LT 54 Anthonie Knapp (Fr) 6-4 291 79 Tosh Baker (5th) 6-8 320 LG 72 Sam Pendleton (So) 6-4 305 50 Rocco Spindler (Sr) 6-5 331 C 70 Ashton Craig (Jr) 6-4 308 78 Pat Coogan (Sr) 6-5 310

RG 74 Billy Schrauth (Jr) 6-5 315 75 Sullivan Abshner (So) 6-7 321 RT 59 Aamil Wagner (Jr) 6-6 290 76 Guerby Lambert (Fr) 6-7 318 TE 88 Mitchell Evans (Sr) 6-5 260 87 Cooper Flanagan (Sp) 6-6 257 or 9 Eli Raridon (Jr) 6-7 250 WR 6 Jordan Faison (So) 5-10 182 or 10 Kris Mitchell (5th) 6-0 183 QB 13 Riley Leonard (Sr) 6-4 216 18 Steve Angeli (Jr) 6-2 205 RB 4 Jeremiyah Love (So) 6-0 206 or 24 Jadarian Price (Jr) 5-10 203 20 Aneyas Williams (Fr) 5-10 200 22 Devyn Ford (5th) 5-11 200

Defense

Sophomore safety Adon Shuler won the starting boundary safety position while transfer Ron Heard III will back up Xavier Watts at the field safety spot.

Christian Gray is listed as the clear starter over Jaden Mickey opposite Benjamin Morrison at CB.

Freshmen Kennedy Urlacher (S), Karson Hobbs (NICKEL) and Leonard Moore (CB) were 3-star prospects who have worked their way onto the depth chart. LB Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa is listed at multiple backup LB positions, as well, but that was very much expected.

POS NUM Name Height Weight VYP 12 Jordan Botelho (5th) 6-3 258 51 Boubacar Traore (So) 6-4 240 44 Junior Tuihalamaka (Jr) 6-2 246 DT 99 Rylie Mills (5th) 6-5 295 47 Jason Onye (Sr) 6-5 289 88 Armel Mukan (So) 6-3 302 DT 56 Howard Cross (5th) 6-1 288 41 Donovan Hinish (Jr) 6-2 274 DE 9 RJ Oben (5th) 6-3 262 40 Joshua Burnham (So) 6-3.5 248 or 30 Bryce Young (Fr) 6-7 258 WILL 24 Jack Kiser (5th) 6-2 231 4 Jaiden Ausberry (So) 6-2 216 or 27 Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa (Fr) 6-3 240 MIKE 34 Drayk Bowen (So) 6-2 239 27 Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa (Fr) 6-3 240 ROV 3 Jaylen Sneed (Jr) 6-1 222 4 Jaiden Ausberry (So) 6-2 216 CB 29 Christian Gray (So) 6-0 187 7 Jaden Mickey (Jr) 6-0 178 Field 0 Xavier Watts (5th) 6-0 203 2 Ron Heard (5th) 5-11 195 Boundary 8 Adon Shuler (So) 6-0 200 28 Luke Talich (So) 6-4 208 or 23 Kennedy Urlacher (Fr) 5-11 196 CB 20 Benjamin Morrison (Jr) 6-0 190 15 Leonard Moore (Fr) 6-2 187 NICKEL 10 Jordan Clark (5th) 5-10 181 21 Karson Hobbs (Fr) 6-1 184

Special Teams