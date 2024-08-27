Notre Dame Football Depth Chart – 2024 Texas A&M

Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire)

Notre Dame released their first official depth chart of the season on Monday with a few minor surprises and a few confirmations of things we’ve seen coming for weeks now. The Irish open their season on Saturday night in College Station against Texas A&M. When they do, they will have one of the youngest and least experienced offensive lines in Notre Dame football history. Here is the official depth chart, along with some notes.

Offense

  • Sophomore Jordan Faison appears to have beaten out transfer Kris Mitchell for the starting field WR position. With an “or” designation, both should play a lot, but it’s significant that Faison is listed first since he transitioned to field WR from slot this spring.
  • Freshman Anthonie Knapp won the starting LT job over Tosh Baker following Charles Jagusah’s injury, and sophomore Sam Pendleton beat out upperclassmen Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler at LG. Notre Dame’s OL is going to be very young this season.
  • Transfer Beaux Collins is listed about senior Jayden Thomas, but again, with an “or,” both should play a lot.
  • Interestingly, there is an “or” between Jaden Greathouse and transfer Jayden Harrison as well. Harrison was thought to be more of a return specialist, but it looks like we’ll see him as a receiver early as well.
POSNUMNameHeightWeight
WR5Beaux Collins (5th)6-2202
or83Jayden Thomas (Sr)6-2218
WR1Jaden Greathouse (So)6-1215
or2Jayden Harrison (5th)5-10198
LT54Anthonie Knapp (Fr)6-4291
79Tosh Baker (5th)6-8320
LG72Sam Pendleton (So)6-4305
50Rocco Spindler (Sr)6-5331
C70Ashton Craig (Jr)6-4308
78Pat Coogan (Sr)6-5310
RG74Billy Schrauth (Jr)6-5315
75Sullivan Abshner (So)6-7321
RT59Aamil Wagner (Jr)6-6290
76Guerby Lambert (Fr)6-7318
TE88Mitchell Evans (Sr)6-5260
87Cooper Flanagan (Sp)6-6257
or9Eli Raridon (Jr)6-7250
WR6Jordan Faison (So)5-10182
or10Kris Mitchell (5th)6-0183
QB13Riley Leonard (Sr)6-4216
18Steve Angeli (Jr)6-2205
RB4Jeremiyah Love (So)6-0206
or24Jadarian Price (Jr)5-10203
20Aneyas Williams (Fr)5-10200
22Devyn Ford (5th)5-11200

Defense

  • Sophomore safety Adon Shuler won the starting boundary safety position while transfer Ron Heard III will back up Xavier Watts at the field safety spot.
  • Christian Gray is listed as the clear starter over Jaden Mickey opposite Benjamin Morrison at CB.
  • Freshmen Kennedy Urlacher (S), Karson Hobbs (NICKEL) and Leonard Moore (CB) were 3-star prospects who have worked their way onto the depth chart. LB Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa is listed at multiple backup LB positions, as well, but that was very much expected.
POSNUMNameHeightWeight
VYP12Jordan Botelho (5th)6-3258
51Boubacar Traore (So)6-4240
44Junior Tuihalamaka (Jr)6-2246
DT99Rylie Mills (5th)6-5295
47Jason Onye (Sr)6-5289
88Armel Mukan (So)6-3302
DT56Howard Cross (5th)6-1288
41Donovan Hinish (Jr)6-2274
DE9RJ Oben (5th)6-3262
40Joshua Burnham (So)6-3.5248
or30Bryce Young (Fr)6-7258
WILL24Jack Kiser (5th)6-2231
4Jaiden Ausberry (So)6-2216
or27Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa (Fr)6-3240
MIKE34Drayk Bowen (So)6-2239
27Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa (Fr)6-3240
ROV3Jaylen Sneed (Jr)6-1222
4Jaiden Ausberry (So)6-2216
CB29Christian Gray (So)6-0187
7Jaden Mickey (Jr)6-0178
Field0Xavier Watts (5th)6-0203
2Ron Heard (5th)5-11195
Boundary8Adon Shuler (So)6-0200
28Luke Talich (So)6-4208
or23Kennedy Urlacher (Fr)5-11196
CB20Benjamin Morrison (Jr)6-0190
15Leonard Moore (Fr)6-2187
NICKEL10Jordan Clark (5th)5-10181
21Karson Hobbs (Fr)6-1184

Special Teams

POSNUMNameHeightWeight
KO98Mitch Jeter (5th)5-11195
PK98Mitch Jeter (5th)5-11195
P16James Rendell (5th)6-6219
90Eric Gains (5th)6-2207
LS49Andrew Kros (So)6-2222
39Rino Monteforte (Jr)5-7188
SS39Rino Monteforte (Jr)5-7188
49Andrew Kros (So)6-2222
HLD26Chris Salerno (Sr)5-11208
81Jack Polian (Sr)6-0183
PR6Jordan Faison (So)5-10182
or1Jaden Greathouse (So)6-1215
KR2Jayden Harrison (5th)5-10198
or4Jeremiyah Love (So)6-0206
or24Jadarian Price (Jr)5-10203
Notre Dame @ Texas A&M 2024
