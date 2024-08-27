Notre Dame released their first official depth chart of the season on Monday with a few minor surprises and a few confirmations of things we’ve seen coming for weeks now. The Irish open their season on Saturday night in College Station against Texas A&M. When they do, they will have one of the youngest and least experienced offensive lines in Notre Dame football history. Here is the official depth chart, along with some notes.
Offense
- Sophomore Jordan Faison appears to have beaten out transfer Kris Mitchell for the starting field WR position. With an “or” designation, both should play a lot, but it’s significant that Faison is listed first since he transitioned to field WR from slot this spring.
- Freshman Anthonie Knapp won the starting LT job over Tosh Baker following Charles Jagusah’s injury, and sophomore Sam Pendleton beat out upperclassmen Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler at LG. Notre Dame’s OL is going to be very young this season.
- Transfer Beaux Collins is listed about senior Jayden Thomas, but again, with an “or,” both should play a lot.
- Interestingly, there is an “or” between Jaden Greathouse and transfer Jayden Harrison as well. Harrison was thought to be more of a return specialist, but it looks like we’ll see him as a receiver early as well.
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|WR
|5
|Beaux Collins (5th)
|6-2
|202
|or
|83
|Jayden Thomas (Sr)
|6-2
|218
|WR
|1
|Jaden Greathouse (So)
|6-1
|215
|or
|2
|Jayden Harrison (5th)
|5-10
|198
|LT
|54
|Anthonie Knapp (Fr)
|6-4
|291
|79
|Tosh Baker (5th)
|6-8
|320
|LG
|72
|Sam Pendleton (So)
|6-4
|305
|50
|Rocco Spindler (Sr)
|6-5
|331
|C
|70
|Ashton Craig (Jr)
|6-4
|308
|78
|Pat Coogan (Sr)
|6-5
|310
|RG
|74
|Billy Schrauth (Jr)
|6-5
|315
|75
|Sullivan Abshner (So)
|6-7
|321
|RT
|59
|Aamil Wagner (Jr)
|6-6
|290
|76
|Guerby Lambert (Fr)
|6-7
|318
|TE
|88
|Mitchell Evans (Sr)
|6-5
|260
|87
|Cooper Flanagan (Sp)
|6-6
|257
|or
|9
|Eli Raridon (Jr)
|6-7
|250
|WR
|6
|Jordan Faison (So)
|5-10
|182
|or
|10
|Kris Mitchell (5th)
|6-0
|183
|QB
|13
|Riley Leonard (Sr)
|6-4
|216
|18
|Steve Angeli (Jr)
|6-2
|205
|RB
|4
|Jeremiyah Love (So)
|6-0
|206
|or
|24
|Jadarian Price (Jr)
|5-10
|203
|20
|Aneyas Williams (Fr)
|5-10
|200
|22
|Devyn Ford (5th)
|5-11
|200
Defense
- Sophomore safety Adon Shuler won the starting boundary safety position while transfer Ron Heard III will back up Xavier Watts at the field safety spot.
- Christian Gray is listed as the clear starter over Jaden Mickey opposite Benjamin Morrison at CB.
- Freshmen Kennedy Urlacher (S), Karson Hobbs (NICKEL) and Leonard Moore (CB) were 3-star prospects who have worked their way onto the depth chart. LB Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa is listed at multiple backup LB positions, as well, but that was very much expected.
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|VYP
|12
|Jordan Botelho (5th)
|6-3
|258
|51
|Boubacar Traore (So)
|6-4
|240
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka (Jr)
|6-2
|246
|DT
|99
|Rylie Mills (5th)
|6-5
|295
|47
|Jason Onye (Sr)
|6-5
|289
|88
|Armel Mukan (So)
|6-3
|302
|DT
|56
|Howard Cross (5th)
|6-1
|288
|41
|Donovan Hinish (Jr)
|6-2
|274
|DE
|9
|RJ Oben (5th)
|6-3
|262
|40
|Joshua Burnham (So)
|6-3.5
|248
|or
|30
|Bryce Young (Fr)
|6-7
|258
|WILL
|24
|Jack Kiser (5th)
|6-2
|231
|4
|Jaiden Ausberry (So)
|6-2
|216
|or
|27
|Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa (Fr)
|6-3
|240
|MIKE
|34
|Drayk Bowen (So)
|6-2
|239
|27
|Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa (Fr)
|6-3
|240
|ROV
|3
|Jaylen Sneed (Jr)
|6-1
|222
|4
|Jaiden Ausberry (So)
|6-2
|216
|CB
|29
|Christian Gray (So)
|6-0
|187
|7
|Jaden Mickey (Jr)
|6-0
|178
|Field
|0
|Xavier Watts (5th)
|6-0
|203
|2
|Ron Heard (5th)
|5-11
|195
|Boundary
|8
|Adon Shuler (So)
|6-0
|200
|28
|Luke Talich (So)
|6-4
|208
|or
|23
|Kennedy Urlacher (Fr)
|5-11
|196
|CB
|20
|Benjamin Morrison (Jr)
|6-0
|190
|15
|Leonard Moore (Fr)
|6-2
|187
|NICKEL
|10
|Jordan Clark (5th)
|5-10
|181
|21
|Karson Hobbs (Fr)
|6-1
|184
Special Teams
|POS
|NUM
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|KO
|98
|Mitch Jeter (5th)
|5-11
|195
|PK
|98
|Mitch Jeter (5th)
|5-11
|195
|P
|16
|James Rendell (5th)
|6-6
|219
|90
|Eric Gains (5th)
|6-2
|207
|LS
|49
|Andrew Kros (So)
|6-2
|222
|39
|Rino Monteforte (Jr)
|5-7
|188
|SS
|39
|Rino Monteforte (Jr)
|5-7
|188
|49
|Andrew Kros (So)
|6-2
|222
|HLD
|26
|Chris Salerno (Sr)
|5-11
|208
|81
|Jack Polian (Sr)
|6-0
|183
|PR
|6
|Jordan Faison (So)
|5-10
|182
|or
|1
|Jaden Greathouse (So)
|6-1
|215
|KR
|2
|Jayden Harrison (5th)
|5-10
|198
|or
|4
|Jeremiyah Love (So)
|6-0
|206
|or
|24
|Jadarian Price (Jr)
|5-10
|203