An easy win against a weak opponent didn’t offer much of a challenge to Notre Dame on Saturday. However, this week’s road clash against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets should fit that bill, with the Irish roughly favored by eight points. This game will have a raucous opposing crowd crammed into the domed Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Tech is coming off two wins but needed some last-minute heroics to win over North Carolina on Saturday to raise its mark to 5-2. The Yellow Jackets have a strong running game that needs to be held in check. In addition, Notre Dame would like to mimic the start of its last road game, the slaughter at Purdue.

Below are some of the key matchups to watch on Saturday:

QB Riley Leonard vs. Georgia Tech Defense

Leonard dialed back his reliance on the run against Stanford and showed that he could move the ball through the air. Delivering his biggest passing game with the Irish, he threw for 230 yards and three scores. In each of the last three contests, he’s increased that touchdown pass production by one, showing that he’s rounding into form as a true dual threat.

Tech’s defense is giving up 21 points per game and 327 yards per game, which respectable numbers. However, they have allowed over 30 points three times this season, including in the win this past Saturday. They haven’t offered much of a pass rush with just nine sacks in seven games, which Leonard may look to exploit. Especially since the Yellow Jackets also have only forced less than two turnovers per contest.

Notre Dame Defense vs. QB Haynes King/Zach Pyron

Notre Dame’s defenders shut down Stanford after another bumpy start in which the Irish had trouble handling the running talents of Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels. Such flaws need to be worked on this week because the Yellow Jacket running game is the soul of their offense. Notre Dame is allowing 3.4 yards per carry and has only allowed two scores on the ground in 2024.

For the second straight week, the Irish have to prepare for the possibility of two quarterbacks, since King left Saturday’s game with an injury. He’s currently listed as day-to-day but if he’s unable to go, Pyron has plenty of experience and also possesses the mobility to take off. He’s often been inserted near the goal line to push the ball across, with four touchdowns to his credit this season. Benjamin Morrison’s season-ending injury will make containing either more challenging than it would have been otherwise.

MLB Drayk Bowen vs. RB Jamal Haynes

Bowen shares the team lead in tackles with Jack Kiser and has also made a pair of stops behind the line. He’s shown he can hit hard as one of seven Irish players with a forced fumble to his credit. With the defense getting hit with another season-ending injury, Bowen needs to bring his best game to Atlanta to help Notre Dame walk away with a victory.

Haynes quickness up the middle in the final minute helped score the winning touchdown for Tech on Saturday, part of a 170-yard afternoon. He leads the Yellow Jackets with 536 yards and has crossed the goal line seven times. He was limited last month by injuries but remains the main cog in the Tech ground game and needs to see his production reduced.

RB Jeremiyah Love vs. MLB Kyle Efford

Love should have fresh legs this week considering that he only carried the ball six times against Stanford. That limited use was not because of turnovers or being in Marcus Freeman’s doghouse. Instead, it was simply building on Jadarian Price’s success on the day. Love figures to bounce back against the Yellow Jackets, though making an early impact would quickly aid the Irish cause.

Efford leads Tech in tackles, just as he did last year and offers the Yellow Jackets someone who hits hard and excels at stopping the run. He doesn’t have great speed, which could hurt him against a player with Love’s skills. Yet, he’s quick enough to get back into pass coverage when needed and his name will be heard often on Saturday.

WR Beaux Collins vs. CB Ahmari Harvey

Realistically, Collins will be one of multiple Notre Dame wideouts to line up on the left side against Harvey. However, since Collins enters this contest as the Irish’s leading receiver, he’s likely to be in Leonard’s field of vision more often. He’s coming off his most productive game this season after grabbing four passes for 85 yards.

Harvey started his collegiate career at Auburn but has developed into an effective corner over the past three years. He’s got outstanding leaping ability and can hit hard, having forced two fumbles during his Tech career. He’s brought down 35 ballcarriers this season, including two behind the line but only has one interception for the 2024 campaign.