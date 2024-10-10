Prior to Notre Dame’s week-six bye week, the Irish knocked off #15 Louisville Cardinals, 31-24. It was a redemption game for Notre Dame after having lost to Louisville in 2022, but it did not come without a struggle. Notre Dame running back Devyn Ford fumbled the opening kickoff on Notre Dame’s own 24-yard line, which led to a Cardinals’ touchdown just three plays later. Not to be outshone, Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price opened the second quarter with a fumble on the Irish nine-yard line, leading to another easy Louisville touchdown. Even with an extremely short field on two possessions, Louisville’s offense still managed to outgain Notre Dame in total yards, 395 to 280.

Ironically, the low offensive output for Notre Dame came on Riley Leonard’s best passing game of the season. The dual-threat quarterback finished with 163 yards through the air and two touchdowns while connecting on explosive passes of 34, 34, and 32 yards, respectively. He also led the team in carries once again, with 13 for 52 yards and a score. The game also featured a season-high in receptions for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, as he caught five passes, including one that took 32 yards for a touchdown.

While the win over Louisville was crucial in keeping their playoff hopes alive, Notre Dame was fortunate to win that game. The outcome felt more like a relief than a confidence booster. And after watching the Georgia vs. Alabama game later that evening, where each team surmounted over 500 yards of total offense, it is clear Notre Dame has much to rectify on offense if it wants to compete with the heavyweights in the college football playoffs. The offensive numbers Notre Dame is adding to the final box score of games are the same kind of numbers other teams are putting up by halftime. Next up: Stanford

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

DB Chance Tucker (ACL), OT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral), and RB Gi’Bran Payne (ACL), OL Ashton Craig (knee), and DL Jordan Botelho (knee) are all out for the season. DL Gabriel Rubio (foot), TE Cooper Flannigan (ankle), and OL Billy Schrauth (leg) are questionable. DL Joshua Burnham (ankle), DB Chrisitan Gray (shoulder), and WR Jordan Faison (ankle) are probable. OL Billy Schrauth will miss two weeks (leg). DB Jaden Mickey will miss the remainder of the season (transfer portal). Boubacar Traore will miss the remainder of the season (knee).

Stanford

No injuries to report.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 23-14 all-time versus Stanford

Stanford is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games

Notre Dame is 6-2 ATS in their last eight games

The total has gone under in five of Stanford’s last six games at Notre Dame

Line and Total

Stanford (2-3) (2-3 ATS) at #11 Notre Dame (4-1) (3-2 ATS)

This could be another letdown week for the Irish, as they are facing a team with a losing record. However, that will likely not be the case because the last time Stanford visited South Bend was in 2022 when the Cardinal walked away with a 16-14 victory. Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman, has not forgotten about that.

“Stanford is a rivalry game,” coach Freeman stated. “We’re playing for the Legends trophy. It is an important rivalry for our program. Obviously, two years ago, they came in here, and they beat us.”

Last season, Stanford took a 13-7 lead into the second quarter before Notre Dame erupted and dismantled them, 56-23. A slow start is the same position Notre Dame found themselves in two weeks ago against Louisville. Two minutes into the game, just before fans were in their seats with a hotdog and a cold drink, the Irish were down 7-0 after fumbling the opening kickoff. The sick feeling that fumble gave the Irish players, combined with the added motivation of losing to Stanford at home two years ago, should have Notre Dame focused and motivated for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Stanford suffered its second consecutive embarrassing loss last week, falling to Virginia Tech, 31-7. The Cardinal managed just 258 yards of total offense. This week will likely prove to be more difficult against a Notre Dame defense that ranks 18th in the country in total defense. The same can be said for Notre Dame’s offense, as Stanford’s defense ranks 12th in the nation at stopping the run.

The line opened with Notre Dame at -21.5 before climbing to -23.5. The total is at 45 across the board. The true question mark for bettors wondering if they should lay over three touchdowns this week is the same as the week prior: will Notre Dame’s offense show up? Will Leonard lead the team in carries again, or will the Irish lean more toward Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price? Or better yet, will Leonard complete passes over 10 yards?

Following Tuesday’s practice, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock hinted at what bettors should expect to see this weekend.

“It comes down to running backs and/or quarterback finding holes and making big plays,” Denbrock admitted. “I think we’ll continue to do that in the running game. That’s got to be kind of who we are and what we are until we continue to grow this passing game to the point where we kind of get it off the ground a little bit more. That’s going to have to be what we lean on.”

Coming off a bye week and the best passing game of the season, look for not only Leonard but also the entire Notre Dame offense to have a breakthrough game. Expect the aerial attack to increase this week. Pick: Notre Dame

Live Notre Dame Futures to Watch:

– National Championship game winner +4000

– To make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs -150

– Heisman Trophy winner (Riley Leonard) +8000

Behind Enemy Lines Week 7:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: (22-20-1) ATS

#15 Texas A&M (4-1) (2-3 ATS) – Bye

The Aggies upset #9 Missouri, 41-10. Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completed 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards. Aggies’ running back, Le’Veon Moss, rushed for 138 yards and two scores on 12 carries. Next week: at Mississippi State

Northern Illinois (3-2) (3-1-1 ATS) at Bowling Green (2-3) (3-2 ATS)

Northern Illinois snapped its two-game losing streak by smacking around UMass, 34-20. Huskies running back Gavin Williams carried the ball 19 times for 125 yards and a touchdown. Bowling Green also put an end to its losing streak by sneaking past Akron, 27-20. Falcons’ running back, Harold Fannin, scored with just over two minutes remaining in the game. Northern Illinois is 4-1-1 ATS in its last 6 games. The total has gone over in four of Bowling Green’s last six games versus Northern Illinois. NIU is up a hair to -3, with the total sitting at 47.5. Pick: Northern Illinois

Purdue (1-4) (1-4 ATS) at Illinois (4-1) (4-0-1)

Purdue has lost four straight games, including a 52-6 beatdown in Wisconsin. The Boilermakers were held to 216 yards of total offense. Illinois outscored 14-0 in the second half, falling to Penn State at 21-7. The Illini defense surrendered 239 rushing yards off 44 carries (5.4 YPC). Purdue is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone under in four of Illinois’ last five games. Illinois moved up two points to -19 with a total of 50. Pick: Under 50

Miami (OH) (1-4) (1-4 ATS) at Eastern Michigan (4-1) (5-0 ATS)

Miami (OH) added its fourth loss of the season, losing at Toledo, 30-20. The RedHawks defense held the Rockets to 78 yards rushing on 37 carries. Eastern Michigan dimmed the Kent State Golden Flashes 52-33. Eagles running back Delbert Mimms III carried the ball 23 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Miami (OH) is 1-4 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone under in five of EMU’s previous six games against Miami-OH. Miami, OH, is sitting at -2.5 with a low total of 46 Pick: Miami, OH.

Louisville (3-2) (3-1 ATS) at Virginia (4-1) (3-1-1 ATS)

Louisville lost a shootout against SMU, 34-27. Cardinals’ quarterback, Tyler Shough, passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Virginia picked up win number four after beating Boston College 24-14. The Cavaliers held Boston College to 65 yards rushing on 29 carries. The total has gone over in five of UL’s last six games. Virginia is 10-3-1 ATS in its previous 14 games. Louisville is sitting at -7 across the board. The total fell two notches to 54.5. Pick: Louisville

Georgia Tech (4-2) (3-2-1 ATS) at North Carolina (3-3) (0-5-1 ATS)

Georgia Tech handed Duke its first loss of the season, 24-14. Yellow Jackets’ running back, Jamal Haynes, carried the rock 19 times for 128 yards. North Carolina became .500 on the season after falling to Pittsburgh, 34-24. The Tar Heels’ defense surrendered 381 yards passing. Georgia Tech is 5-1 ATS in its last six games versus North Carolina. The total has gone over in four of NORTH Carolina’s last five games versus Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is simmering around 6 with a total of 59. Next week: Over 59

Navy (5-0) (4-1 ATS) – Bye

Navy won the airshow against Air Force, 34-7. Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvat passed for 134 yards and ran for another 115 yards and two touchdowns. Next week: Charlotte

Florida State (1-5) (2-4 ATS) – Bye

Florida State was eaten alive by the Clemson Tigers, 29-13. Starring in his third career start, Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn completed 23 of 41 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Next week: at Duke

UAB (1-4) (2-3 ATS) at Army (5-0) (5-0 ATS)

UAB was washed away by the Tulane Green Wave, 71-20. The Blazers’ defense surrendered 497 yards of offense. Army conquered Tulsa, 49-7. Black Knights’ quarterback, Bryson Daily, completed all five of his passing attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 13 times for 110 yards and two scores. UAB is 2-4 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone over in four of Army’s previous five games. Army moved up two points to -26, settling at 55. Pick: Under 55

Penn State (5-0) (2-3) ATS) at USC (3-2) (3-2 ATS)

Penn State remained undefeated the year after cruising past UCLA, 27-11. The Nittany Lions defense limited the Bruins to 93 yards rushing. USC was upset at Minnesota, 24-17. Trojans’ running back, Woody Marks, carried the ball 20 times 134 yards for one touchdown. Penn State is 2-4 ATS in its last six games. USC is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games versus a team from the BIG 10. Penn State is coming in at -5 with a total of 50. Pick: Penn State

*Notre Dame’s 2024 opponents are listed in bold.