Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross has been ruled out for this weekend’s game against Virginia, with a target to return the following week when the Irish face Army in Yankee Stadium. Head coach Marcus Freeman ruled Cross out early this week, which can sometimes signal a more serious injury. However, Freeman expressed optimism that Cross’s absence would be short-term, indicating the injury wasn’t a long-term issue and that he could be back next week already.

“Howard Cross will be out this week with an ankle,” Freeman said when starting his injury updates at his Monday presser. “It’s not a long-term thing, but our doctors have determined that he’s going to be out this week. So we’ll hope to get it back the following week, depending on how the rehab continues to happen.”

Notre Dame fans got a scare when Cross left last weekend’s game after an apparent ankle sprain. The injury occurred during Notre Dame’s 52-3 win over Florida State when Cross limped off the field after his leg was twisted. Freeman mentioned in his post-game press conference that it was an ankle injury, and though he didn’t specify whether Cross could have returned, Cross was seen on the sidelines with his helmet in hand and ankle heavily taped, suggesting he may have been close to re-entering if necessary.

The Irish have been struggling with injuries on their defensive line throughout 2024. Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore are out for the season, while Jason Onye has been absent due to personal reasons. Gabriel Rubio recently returned from a preseason injury, providing a much-needed boost to the defensive interior. In Cross’s absence against Florida State, Donovan Hinish stepped up with two sacks, while Rylie Mills recorded three of his own after Cross left the game.

As for Cross’s recovery, ankle injuries can be particularly challenging for linemen due to the strain their position places on their lower body. Freeman’s early-week ruling gives Cross a bit more time to recuperate, which may work in his favor as he eyes a return against Army.

Notre Dame enters this weekend’s matchup against Virginia with a comfortable edge, being favored by more than 20 points. This, combined with the hopes of getting Cross back for a notable game in Yankee Stadium, likely made the decision to rest Cross an easier one. Aside from Hinish, sophomore Armel Mukam could get pushed into more action this weekend. True freshman Sean Sevillano saw the first game action of his career though it’s likely the Irish wouldn’t use him in any high-leverage situations just yet.