“We’ve been saying on defense, all chips in,” Notre Dame captain Jack Kiser stated. “That is just the mindset we have every day when we come to work on a Tuesday or on a Wednesday. It doesn’t matter what the day is. You have to be ready to give it your all because you don’t know what the future holds.”

Notre Dame will wear special jerseys this weekend.

That is exactly how the defense has performed, as it surrendered more than 24 points just one time all season long, and that came against Louisville during week five. That trend continued last week against Virginia in Notre Dame’s 35-14 victory over the Cavaliers. Virgnia’s offense was bounded to 300 yards, and their final score came against the reserves with less than a minute in regulation.

The Irish offense has also remained consistent, scoring at least 30 points in its last six games. Notre Dame showcased a balanced attack against Virginia, racking up 448 total yards, including 214 yards through the air and another 234 yards on the ground. 214 passing yards may not be eye-popping, but Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard showed improvement. He scanned the entire field instead of focusing on one or two targets. In total, Leonard connected on passes to 11 different receivers.

With that said, it took a few drives for the offense to get going, as it went three and out on four of its first five possessions. The offense scored on its first drive of the game after Notre Dame transfer receiver Chris Tyree muffed the opening kickoff, which was recovered on Virginia’s 25-yard line.

“We take it one play at a time,” Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love stated regarding the slow start. “If that play doesn’t work out or we don’t execute well, then we’ll send a pass on to the next play. We just do that in every series, and that’s really how we go forward. No matter if we make a good or bad play, we just move forward and try to make more explosive plays and execute.”

That methodical type of philosophy may have worked up until this point in the season, but the offense will undoubtedly need more urgency against this week’s opponent that ranks 2nd in the nation in time of possession at 34 minutes per game. Next up: Army

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

DB Chance Tucker (ACL), OT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral), RB Gi’Bran Payne (ACL), OL Ashton Craig (knee), DL Jordan Botelho (knee), DL Boubacar Traore (ACL), and DB Ben Morrison (hip) are all out for the season. RB Devyn Ford and DL Howard Cross (ankle) are questionable. DB Jaden Mickey will miss the remainder of the season (transfer portal).

Army

No injuries to report.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 39-8-4 all-time versus Army

The total has gone over in 11 of Notre Dame’s last 16 games

Notre Dame is 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games

Army is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games

The total has gone under in four of Army’s last six games as an underdog

Line (Point Spread) and Total (Over / Under)

#18 Army (9-0) (7-2 ATS) at #6 Notre Dame (9-1) (7-3 ATS)

“I told the coaching staff, I believe it’s our toughest challenge to date,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman admitted. “They’re a really good football program, 9-0 and on a 13-game winning streak, which is No. 1 in FBS. All nine of their wins this season coming by double digits, and they’re one of three remaining undefeated teams in FBS, so we understand the challenge they present.”

A challenge is an understatement as Army is the number one team in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 486 yards per game. The Black Knights are also ranked fifth in the nation in total defense, surrendering just 273.9 yards per game, and second in scoring defense (10.33PPG).

Paving the way for Army’s success is their offense, which quarterback Bryson Daily leads. He missed the game against Air Force a few weeks ago due to an undisclosed injury but returned for Army’s 14-3 win over North Texas two weeks ago. Against the Mean Green, Daily carried the ball 36 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Army will enter Yankee Stadium fresh off a bye, so the Irish defense should expect Daily to be near 100 percent.

Unfortunately for Daily and the one-dimensional Army offense, they will be facing Notre Dame, which boasts the nation’s sixth-ranked total defense that’s been holding opposing offenses to 277.1 yards per game, as well as the nation’s third-ranked scoring defense (11.40 PPG).

Notre Dame will be heading to the Bronx following its 35-14 annihilation of Virginia. A garbage-time touchdown with 18 seconds remaining in the game brought the margin of victory to 21, but the reality is that the game was never close. The player of the game on offense for Notre Dame was Jeremiyah Love. The blazer carried the ball 16 times for 137 yards (8.6 YPC) and two scores, including one house call for 76 yards. In the shadow of Love, Irish quarterback Riley Leonard showed refinement in his passing game. Leonard completed 22 of 33 passes for 214 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His passes within the middle of the field were most noticeable. Leonard had a 68-yard touchdown pass called back due to holding. Notre Dame’s improved passing game will likely be utilized again this week against an Army defense that should struggle to get much pressure on Leonard.

The opening line on this game listed Notre Dame as a 17-point favorites. Now the Irish are -14, with the total hovering around 44.5. Perhaps in other years, Saturday’s game in New York could serve as a trap since Notre Dame still has to face its rival, USC, next week to end the season. However, Army is an opponent Notre Dame has had circled since the summer as they are a part of the Shamrock Series game. Therefore, Army will not be overlooked. Army will also serve as the Irish’s last ranked opponent of the regular season. A fashionable win over the undefeated Black Knights could go a long way in the playoff rankings.

Pick: Notre Dame

Live Notre Dame Futures to Watch:

National Championship game winner +1800

To make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs -450

Heisman Trophy winner (Riley Leonard) +25000

Behind Enemy Lines Week 13:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: (48-38-2 ATS)

#15 Texas A&M (8-2) (3-7 ATS) at Auburn (4-6) (5-5 ATS)

Texas A&M secured its eighth win of the season after defeating New Mexico State 38-3. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed passed for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 41 yards and a score. Auburn bashed UL Monroe, 48-14. Auburn quarterback Payton Thomas passed for 286 yards and five touchdowns. Texas A&M is 4-2 ATS in their last six games at Auburn. The total has gone under in four of Auburn’s last five games. Texas A&M moved up to -3 with a total of 47.5. Pick: Texas A&M

Purdue (1-9) (2-8 ATS) at Michigan State (4-6) (4-6 ATS)

Purdue was spanked at home by #4 Penn State, 49-10. The Boilermakers’ defense surrendered 539 yards of offense. Michigan State lost its fight against Illinois, 38-16. The Spartans were held to 87 yards rushing on 28 carries. Purdue is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone over in four of Michigan State’s last five games. Michigan is trending upward to -13.5, with a total of 48. Pick: Over 48

Pitt (7-3) (7-3 ATS) at Louisville (6-4) (4-6 ATS)

Pitt allowed a 50-yard go-ahead touchdown run with 1:16 remaining in the game, leading to their 24-20 loss to #20 Clemson. Pitt Quarterback Nate Yarnell completed 34 of 54 passes for 350 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Louisville’s defense committed two consecutive penalties (unsportsmanlike conduct and offsides) with less than a minute to go in the game,e which placed Stanford in position to drill a 52-yard game-winning field goal. Each team surpassed 400 yards of offense. Pitt is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games versus Louisville. The total has gone over in 11 of Louisville’s last 15 games. Louisville is -8, with a total of 57 across the board. Pick: Over 57

Stanford (3-7) (3-7 ATS) at California (5-5) (6-4 ATS)

Stanford stunned #19 Louisville, 38 to 35, after Cardinal kicker Emmel Kenney blasted a 52-yard game-winning field as time expired. California lost a close one to Syracuse, 33-25 in a game that Syracuse led the time of possession by 17 minutes. Stanford is 1-5-1 ATS in its last seven games. Cal is 1-6 SU in its last seven games versus an ACC opponent. Cal is -14 with a 55. Pick: California

NC State (5-4) (2-7 ATS) at Georgia Tech (6-4) (4-4-1 ATS)

NC State will be fresh from a bye week. However, in the Wolfpack’s last outing, they fell to Duke, 29-19. Georgia Tech will also be coming off a bye,e and it’s coming on the heels of handing #4 Miami its first loss of the season, 28-23. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King carried the ball 20 times for 93 yards and a score. NC State is 4-12 SU in its last 16 games against Georgia Tech. The total has gone under in five of Georgia Tech’s last six games. Georgia Tech is -9 with a total of 52.5. Pick: Georgia Tech

Navy (7-3) (7-3 ATS) – Bye

Navy suffered its third loss of the season after being shutout at home by #25 Tulane, 35-0. Navy quarterback Blake Horvath injured his ribs during the first drive of the game and did not return. The Midshipmen managed just 113 yards of offense. Next week: at East Carolina

Charleston Southern (1-10) (0-0 ATS) at Florida State (1-9) (3-7 ATS) – N/A

Florida State will head into this week’s exhibition game fresh from a bye but sore from its 52-3 spanking against Notre Dame the week prior. Seminoles kicked a field goal against the Irish in the first quarter but were held scoreless for the remainder of the game at Notre Dame. The beatdown was so severe that Florida State fired its offensive and defensive coordinators following the blowout loss. Next week: Florida

#14 SMU (9-1) (6-4 ATS) at Virginia (5-5) (6-3-1 ATS)

SMU outlasted Boston College last week, 38-28. Mustangs’ quarterback Kevin Jennings passed for 298 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Virginia fell to Notre Dame 35-14. It was the first game of the entire season that Virginia did not have a lead. SMU is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone under in five of Virginia’s last six games. SMU is sitting at -9.5, with a total of 57. Pick: SMU

USC (5-5) (6-4 ATS) at UCLA (4-6) (6-4 ATS)

USC outscored Nebraska in the second half, 14-6, to secure its fifth win of the season, defeating the Cornhuskers, 28-20. The Trojans’ new starting quarterback, Jayden Maiava, completed 25 of 35 passes for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. UCLA fell to Washington, 31-19. The Bruins offense managed to gain just 52 rushing yards on 33 carries (1.6 YPC). USC is 6-3 SU against UCLA in its last nine matchups. The total has gone over in five of UCLA’s last six games against USC. USC is steady at -4.5, with the total at 51.5. Pick: Over 51.5

*Notre Dame’s 2024 opponents are listed in bold.