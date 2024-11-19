Just like their last matchup against a service academy, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish compete in Saturday night’s matchup against a team with a better record. The 9-1 Irish and 9-0 Army Black Knights will do battle in Yankee Stadium with the contest mirroring the same matchup a century ago. In that contest, Notre Dame won 13-7 and etched into history the legend of the Four Horsemen.

Both teams bring potent running games to the equation, with Notre Dame still fighting for position to compete in the College Football Playoff. A loss in this contest could relegate the Irish to another mediocre bowl game, with Notre Dame currently listed as a 16-point favorite.

Below are some of the key matchups to watch on Saturday night:

QB Riley Leonard vs. Army Defense

Leonard might have come close to his first 300-yard game last Saturday if not for a Notre Dame penalty that negated a 78-yard scoring toss to Jayden Harrison. He finished with 214 yards and three touchdown passes, the fourth time in the last five games that he’s broken the 200-yard barrier. During that span, he’s thrown for nine scores and remains dangerous as a runner.

The Black Knight defense has only allowed 93 points all season, with only one opponent scoring more than 14 points in a game. In only two of those matchups have those foes broke 300 yards in total offense. They also have been strong against the run since, which could force Leonard to look for receiving options. All 14 of their forced turnovers have come from interceptions.

Notre Dame Defense vs. QB Bryson Daily

Remaining consistent is the hallmark of an outstanding defense and that’s something that Notre Dame defenders did with big plays on Saturday. Their trio of interceptions in the final five minutes of the first half turned the game into a blowout. This unit has only allowed 51 points in the past five games, with Virginia’s two scores coming in garbage time. Delivering when it matters most is something that becomes more important with each game.

Daily is the centerpiece of the Black Knight offense, leading the team in rushing with 1,062 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns. In addition, he’s also gaining ground at 6.1 yards per clip. He only goes to the air about six or seven times a game but has thrown for 644 yards and seven touchdowns. If the Irish can shut him down or at least limit his damage, they should walk away with the win.

RB Jeremiyah Love and MLB Kalib Fortner

Love comes off another strong effort after rushing for 137 yards and one score against Virginia. The longest of his runs was a 76-yard scoring dash, a scene that’s been replayed a number of times this season. Love has occasionally been overshadowed by fellow back Jadarian Price in 2024 but having this tandem in high gear against Army would make things easier.

Fortner is near the top among Black Knight tacklers this season with 54 stops. Eight of those have been behind the line, which puts the onus on the Irish offensive line to keep track of him. He hits hard and has forced a pair of fumbles during his two seasons, returning one for a touchdown last year in a clutch performance in the Army-Navy game.

MLB Drayk Bowen vs. RB Kanye Udoh

Bowen has helped maintain the defensive prowess of a unit that’s been hit by multiple season-ending injuries. He’s just four tackles away from the top spot in that department and his 48 stops usually come with some hard hits. He’s got a sack and has slapped away a pair of passes but on Saturday night, his main task will be stopping the run.

As important as it is to keep Daily in check, Bowen and his teammates can’t afford to sleep on Udoh. He’s gained 856 yards and scored nine touchdowns, gaining 6.7 yards on every handoff or pitch he takes. He started quietly this season but has gained over 100 yards in four of the last six games. Another back, Noah Short only has 41 carries but is gaining 10.7 yards per carry and is a receiving threat.

RT Aamil Wagner vs. OLB Elo Modozie

Wagner continues to develop into another solid building block on the revamped Notre Dame line. His contributions to protecting Riley Leonard and opening up holes for the team’s running backs have put the unit in line for potential postseason accolades. Holding the line against Modozie will help the chances of extending the Irish winning streak.

Modozie is the Black Knights’ top pass rusher on a unit that excels against the run. He has only 22 tackles but does most of his damage on big plays, contributing 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries to Army’s solid defense. He was quiet in the Black Knights’ win over North Texas two weeks ago but the Irish can’t expect that situation to stay the same this week.