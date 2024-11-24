Notre Dame (10-1) continued its stellar season with a commanding 49-14 victory over No. 19 Army at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. This Shamrock Series matchup not only extended Notre Dame’s unbeaten record in these special games but also showcased an array of remarkable team and individual performances that further cemented the program’s illustrious legacy.

Explosive Performance Extends Winning Legacy

Notre Dame improved its all-time record against Army to 40-8-4, including 25-5-3 at Yankee Stadium. The Irish have now won four consecutive games at the historic venue (1969, 2010, 2018, and 2024).

The Irish extended their all-time record on November 23 to 13-4, including five consecutive victories on this date.

Notre Dame remains unbeaten in Shamrock Series games, boasting a perfect 13-0 record.

The Irish defense limited Army to just 26 passing yards, the fewest allowed since Navy’s 22 passing yards on October 10, 2015.

Notre Dame held Army to 233 total yards, marking the sixth time this season the defense has held opponents under 250 yards, tying the 1983 team’s record.

With the 35-point victory, Notre Dame now leads the FBS in point differential at +301 for the season.

Offensive Highlights

Jeremiah Love tied Wayne Bullock’s school record of 11 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, matching the record set from 1973-74. Love also set a new program record for consecutive games with a rushing score to start a season.

Love’s 68-yard touchdown run was the highlight of a 130-yard performance, marking his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season and career.

Aneyas Williams recorded a career-high 58-yard touchdown run and totaled a personal-best 62 rushing yards, signaling his growing role in the offense.

Jadarian Price scored two rushing touchdowns, marking his first career multi-touchdown game and playing a pivotal role in the offensive success.

Players’ Firsts

Bryce Young recorded his first career blocked punt, adding to his total of three blocked kicks this season, including two earlier field goal blocks.

Aneyas Williams achieved his first career 58-yard touchdown run and a career-high rushing total of 62 yards.

Jadarian Price tallied his first career multi-touchdown game with two rushing scores.

Adon Shuler posted a career-high eight tackles, while Jaiden Ausberry recorded a career-high seven tackles, both making significant contributions to the Irish defense.

Individual Excellence

Jack Kiser extended his school-record for games played, appearing in his 65th contest, a testament to his consistency and durability.

Jeremiah Love continued to demonstrate why he’s one of the most dynamic players in college football, breaking records and delivering standout performances week after week.

The Irish defense, anchored by breakout performances from freshmen Adon Shuler and Jaiden Ausberry, stifled Army’s offense and showcased the depth of talent on the roster.

Final Thoughts

Notre Dame’s dominant performance against Army was a testament to the team’s preparation, execution, and depth. The Irish showcased a blend of record-breaking performances, defensive brilliance, and contributions from emerging stars. With the postseason approaching, Notre Dame has firmly established itself as one of the most formidable teams in college football. Fans can revel in the team’s historic achievements while eagerly anticipating what’s to come in this remarkable season.