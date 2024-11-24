On Saturday night at Yankee Stadium, Notre Dame dominated Army, handing the Black Knights their first loss of the season with a resounding victory. Jeremiah Love shone with seven carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns, extending his streak to 12 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. Notre Dame’s win marked their 16th consecutive victory over Army.

The game highlighted Notre Dame’s physical dominance, particularly in the trenches, as they controlled both the offensive and defensive lines. Army struggled to establish their ground game, averaging only three yards per carry. Notre Dame’s defense forced key turnovers, adhering to a formula that stifled Army’s typically strong rushing attack.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard impressed with his efficiency, both in passing and as a threat in the running game, complementing the team’s dominant rushing performance of 10 yards per carry. This win extends Notre Dame’s streak to nine victories since their only blemish, an earlier loss to Northern Illinois.

Despite the loss, Army demonstrated resilience and improvement under coach Jeff Monken, boasting a turnaround season after struggling the previous year. Army remains poised to contend for the American Athletic Conference title against Tulane.

Notre Dame’s defense is regarded as the best in the country, and their balanced team performance solidifies their position as a top contender for the national title. With this win, Notre Dame strengthens their playoff aspirations, positioning themselves among college football’s elite.