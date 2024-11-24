In a commanding performance at Yankee Stadium, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish overpowered the previously undefeated Army Black Knights with a decisive 49-14 victory. This win handed Army their first loss of the season and put the Irish on the doorstep of a College Football Playoff birth.

Sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love led the Irish offense, amassing 136 yards from scrimmage and scoring three touchdowns—two rushing and one receiving. Love’s standout performance included a breathtaking 68-yard touchdown run early in the second half, which electrified the crowd and tied a school record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. His versatility shone with a touchdown reception that further showcased his value to the Irish offense.

Jadarian Price added two rushing touchdowns of his own, while Aneyas Williams scored from 58 yards out in the fourth quarter once Notre Dame emptied the bench. Three Notre Dame running backs scored touchdowns in total on a night in which the Irish celebrated the 100th anniversary of the legendary Four Horsemen. Riley Leonard could have been the fourth Irish player to score a rushing touchdown, but despite repeated designed Leonard runs near the goal line, the Black Knight defense kept Leonard out of the endzone – one of the few things the Black Knight defense was able to accomplish on the night.

The game, part of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series, was played in front of a crowd that included thousands of Irish fans, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of South Bend. The victory improved Notre Dame’s all-time record against Army to 40-8-4.