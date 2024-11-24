For the first time since 2016, the storied Notre Dame-USC college football rivalry will take place during the afternoon instead of under the primetime lights. The game, set for Saturday, November 30, will kick off at 3:30 PM ET and will be televised on CBS, marking a significant departure from the traditional evening showdown that fans have grown accustomed to in recent years.

This season’s clash carries immense stakes for Notre Dame, which enters the final week of the regular season with aspirations of clinching a coveted College Football Playoff (CFP) berth. The Fighting Irish are no strangers to high-pressure games against their West Coast rivals, as they’ve often used their matchups with USC as a springboard to postseason berths. In 2012 and 2018 Notre Dame secured victories over the Trojans in the final game of the season, sealing their path to the national championship game or CFP.

A Rivalry Rich in Tradition

The Notre Dame-USC rivalry is one of the most storied and enduring in college football history. Dating back to 1926, the annual showdown has consistently been a highlight of the college football calendar, with the two programs combining for 22 national championships and 14 Heisman Trophy winners. This year’s game promises to be another thrilling chapter in a rivalry that has seen its fair share of iconic moments and legendary performances.

Notre Dame holds the edge in the all-time series and has been dominating the Trojans in recent years. The Irish have won five of the last six matchups. For the Trojans, the game offers a chance to play spoiler after starting the season in the top 10 only to crash and burn spectacularly in Lincoln Riley’s third season.

Playoff Implications for Notre Dame

For Notre Dame, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Fighting Irish have built an impressive resume throughout the season, and a win over USC would cement their spot in the CFP. Head coach Marcus Freeman has emphasized the importance of finishing the season strong, and his team’s performance over the last two months has included totally dismantling opponents like last night’s 49-14 win over #19 Army.

Notre Dame fans will remember how critical victories over USC were in past playoff runs. In 2012, the Irish capped off an undefeated regular season with a hard-fought win at the Los Angeles Coliseum, earning a trip to the national championship game. In 2018 and 2020, similar scenarios unfolded, with Notre Dame defeating the Trojans to punch their ticket to the CFP. This year, history could repeat itself if the Irish rise to the occasion once again.

Afternoon Spotlight

While the game’s shift to an afternoon kickoff might initially feel unusual, it offers an opportunity for a wider national audience to experience the rivalry. It will be different seeing the Irish face the Trojans on CBS as well, with the Trojan’s move to the Big 10 and the Big 10’s new media deal that kicked in this year.

With Notre Dame eyeing a playoff berth and USC eager to play spoiler, fans should expect the rivalry to deliver even with USC as downtrodden as they are this year. USC had bad seasons the previous three times the Irish arrived on Thanksgiving weekend hoping to punch their ticket to the postseason and the Trojans put up a fight each time.