Nearly one year after the Louisville Cardinals delivered the kill shot to the national title hopes of Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish have the opportunity to get some payback. On Sept. 28, Notre Dame hosts a Cardinals team that still poses a threat in this year’s rendition of the Green Out. Marcus Freeman’s squad will have four contests under their belt entering this clash, while Louisville will be taking part in their fourth game of the season.

Jeff Brohm is starting his second season as Louisville’s head coach after winning 10 of 14 games last year. Brohm’s offense ended up averaging four more points than the year before and largely maintained the balance between the running and passing games. The defense was solid for much of the year but slipped down the stretch, allowing over 30 points in three of the last four games.

Louisville Offense: Keeping the Quarterback Healthy

There’ll be a new quarterback in place this year for the Cardinals, with Texas Tech transfer Tyler Shough hoping to stay healthy enough to put up big numbers. Injuries sidetracked him first at Oregon and then Tech during what’s been a lengthy collegiate career. He’s only been active for 30 games over the past six seasons, throwing for over 4,600 yards and 36 touchdowns. If he’s able to avoid that concern, he could be dangerous with his strong arm and consistent touch.

After the Cardinals lost their top two running backs from last year, Brohm used the transfer portal to rein in Miami Hurricanes running back Donald Chaney. Like Shough, Chaney’s promise has been blunted by multiple injuries. He appeared to be showing signs of a comeback last year and can be an option on passing downs. Maurice Turne is the top returning back after gaining 284 yards last season, with Keyjuan Brown another potential option.

Brohm was even more active in the portal for receivers, bringing in former Alabama wideout Ja’Corey Brooks and South Alabama receiver Caullin Lacy. They’ll team with returnee Chris Bell, who snagged 29 passes last year. Another portal arrival will be Mark Redman at tight end. He’s spent the past two seasons at San Diego State, collecting 59 catches and reaching the end zone five times.

Last season, Louisville’s offensive line allowed 34 sacks. That number put them in the lower half for Division I programs and explains why a trio of transfers will likely start. Northern Illinois transfer Pete Nygra takes over at center. Meanwhile, the tackle spots are ready for Monroe Mills from Texas Tech and Jonathan Mendoza of Yale to handle. The two returnees are both at guard, with Michael Gonzalez on the right side and Renato Brown on the left.

Louisville Defense: Getting Better All the Time

This group had one of the better run defenses in the country in 2023 and was the top team when it came to stopping red zone offenses. Defensive coordinator Ron English has a standout at defensive end in Ashton Gilotte, who finished with 11 sacks last year and also forced three fumbles. On the weakside, Myles Jernigan arrives from Cal-Berkley, while Harvard transfer Thor Griffin is set to be the new nose tackle. In addition, returnee Dezmond Tell will battle FIU transfer Jordan Guerad at the tackle spot.

Leading tackler T. J. Quinn is back after making 92 stops last season and will again team with Stanquan Clark, whose had an effective first season with the Cardinals. Benjamin Perry will be at the Star position, with this hybrid spot one of the keys to the team’s success. Last year, Perry had 56 tackles and was part of seven stops behind the line.

Two veterans are the centerpiece of the secondary, with right corner Quincy Riley and strong safety Devin Neal combining for seven interceptions. Riley also knocked away 12 pass attempts and will work in tandem with UCF transfer Corey Thornton, while Neal and free safety M. J. Griffin will handle the deep areas.

Louisville Special Teams: Hoping for the Best

Kicker Brock Travelstead is back after a somewhat inconsistent campaign last year. He missed two extra points and seven field goals, though he does have a strong leg. Brady Hodges is also back at punter after averaging 42.8 yards on 28 kicks last season. On kickoffs, expect to see Turner as the main man, while punts will be handled by Riley. If either of those two players is unavailable, Lacy is the top candidate to replace them.

The Last Time Notre Dame Faced Louisville

Last October, the Irish aced a fired-up Cardinal squad, dropping a 33-20 decision. Sam Hartman had a rough night, throwing three interceptions and getting sacked five times. The Irish had severe struggles running the ball, gaining just 44 yards on the night. Notre Dame was tied at the half and briefly took a 10-7 lead after capitalizing on a Cam Hart fumble recovery. However, Louisville scored 26 of the next 29 points to put the game away.