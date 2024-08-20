In what potentially could shape up as the most important game on Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule, the Fighting Irish will host the Florida State Seminoles under the lights on Nov. 9. Last year, Florida State put up a spirited bid to compete for a national title and has the talent to make a run again. The two schools have faced each other 11 times, with the Irish winning the last three matchups and breaking the 40-point barrier each time.

Mike Norvell is set to begin his fifth season as head coach at Florida State after spending the preceding four years in the same capacity at Memphis. During his time with the Seminoles, Norvell has rebuilt the program into a national powerhouse after struggling through his first two seasons with an 8-13 record. Since then, Florida State has compiled an outstanding mark of 23-4 that includes a 13-1 mark last season. They will arrive in South Bend with this game having the makings of another epic showdown similar to the 1993 Game of the Century.

Florida State Offense: Key Pieces to Replace

Oregon State transfer D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to handle the duties behind center. Uiagalelei has bounced back and forth across the country the past two years after playing at Clemson. There, he twice faced the Irish, both ending up as Notre Dame victories. If Uiagalelei is replaced, Brock Glenn is most likely to get the call.

Replacing top running back Trey Benson offers some uncertainty, though someone will ultimately emerge. Lawrance Toafili has the most experience among this group and is targeted to start in the backfield with Alabama transfer Roydell Williams. During his time with the Tide, Williams gained over 1,100 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see newcomers like Indiana transfer Jaylin Lucas or early enrollees Kam Davis and Micahi Danzy break out of the pack.

The Seminole receiving corps also took a hit, losing its top pass catchers from 2023. Two returnees, Kentron Poitier and Ja’Khi Douglas may end up starting, though they had only 20 receptions combined last year. Alabama transfer Malik Benson is targeted for a key role, with LSU transfer Jalen Brown also in the mix. Another returnee who will contribute is Hykeem Williams, with the tight end spot a question mark. The top candidate to start there is Kyle Morlock.

On the offensive line keeping players on the field is an absolute necessity if the Seminoles have any hopes of again contending for a national title. Two players, in particular, are center Maurice Smith at center and Robert Scott at tackle. Smith is the leader of this unit, while Scott will battle Jeremiah Byers for the right tackle berth and T. J. Ferguson handles the left tackle spot. Florida transfer Richie Leonard is expected to take over at right guard, while Darius Washington has returned and looks to build on his All-Conference accolades.

Florida State Defense: Talent All Around

Defensive end Patrick Payton led the team in stops behind the line, with seven sacks to his credit. At the other end, Georgia transfer Marvin Jones Jr. looks to take advantage of his ample talent that only briefly surfaced with the Bulldogs. Inside, Darrell Jackson will be on the nose and Joshua Farmer will serve as the other tackle, with Farmer coming off a five-sack campaign in 2023.

Weakside linebacker D.J. Lundy is back, adding a veteran vibe as he teams with Auburn transfer Cam Riley, who will handle the middle. Lundy appeared headed to Colorado and Riley planned for North Carolina State through the portal but then changed their minds. Lundy finished with 54 tackles last season, while Riley brought down 121 ball carriers during his four years with the Tigers.

Florida State will be strong at corners, with both Azareye’h Thomas and Fentrell Cypress back after solid seasons last year. The duo combined for 18 pass breakups, with Thomas part of five stops behind the line. Free safety Shyheim Brown finished with 53 tackles and will be joined by Miami Hurricanes transfer Davante Brown, who also has three years of experience at UCF. At nickel back, expect another Alabama transfer, Earl Little, to handle things.

Florida State Special Teams: Staying Consistent

Both kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and punter Alex Mastromanno are back after strong seasons. Fitzgerald converted on all 58 extra points and missed just two of his 21 field goal attempts, while Mastromanno averaged over 45 yards on his punts. For the return units, Deuce Spann is targeted to return kickoffs, while Douglas will handle punts.

The Last Time Notre Dame Faced Florida State

To start off the 2021 season, the Irish traveled to Tallahassee and ended up winning a wild 41-38 thriller. After the two teams traded first-quarter touchdowns, the Seminoles took a 14-7 lead before Notre Dame managed to score 10 unanswered points before the half ended. When the fourth period began, the Irish seemed to be rolling with a 38-20 but Florida State roared back to send the game into overtime in the final minute of regulation. Jonathan Doerer’s 41-yard three-pointer ultimately served as the winning score.