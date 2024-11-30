The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans renew their storied rivalry tonight, and the stakes are as high as ever. Both programs come into the game with much to prove, though for different reasons. Notre Dame is looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs, while USC wants to salvage a lost season by ruining Notre Dame’s. The Irish have been here before, in 2012 and 2018, and emerged victorious in down-to-the-wire games. Will it be the same this year?

What Worries Me This Week

USC Showing Up for a Rivalry Game

No matter the records, rivalry games like Notre Dame vs. USC always seem to bring out the best in both teams – just look at last night’s thriller between Georiga and Georgia Tech. Despite their poor record this season, USC has the talent to cause problems if they play with a chip on their shoulder. The Trojans have been in every game they have played but have just come up short repeatedly in close contests. If the Trojans get into a rhythm early, they could put the Irish on their heels. Rivalry games are often unpredictable, and USC’s motivation to spoil Notre Dame’s season cannot be understated.

USC is not as bad as their record suggests, and if the Irish don’t take them seriously, they will have some problems. Marcus Freeman has had Notre Dame’s loss to USC at the end of the 2022 season on the TVs all week as a reminder of what USC did to the Irish on their last trip to LA.

Notre Dame’s Offense Getting Held in Check

While the Irish have shown flashes of brilliance offensively, there have been stretches where they’ve struggled to sustain drives, especially against more formidable defenses. USC’s defense has not been the reason they have lost as many games as they have, and they do have speed and aggressiveness that could disrupt the flow of Notre Dame’s offense. The Irish need to establish a balanced attack; if they can’t, it could be a long night. Red zone efficiency will also be critical—settling for field goals won’t cut it – especially with Mitch Jeter still working back to full strength.

In Notre Dame’s recent blowout wins, the offense has been firing from the game’s first drive. In the few closer contests, the offense has had long stretches of offensive failures—see the Virginia game and five straight punts. The longer it takes the Notre Dame offense to get started, the more confidence USC will have in its ability to upset the Irish.

What Doesn’t Worry Me This Week

Al Golden’s Defense Traveling

Notre Dame’s defense, led by Al Golden, has been the backbone of this team all season. Regardless of venue, the Irish defense has consistently shown up, and tonight should be no different. From shutting down explosive passing games to dominating in the trenches, the defense has been dominant. Expect them to dial up creative pressures to keep Jayden Maiava uncomfortable and force turnovers in critical moments. USC has some players capable of explosive plays, but the Trojans have struggled to score all season and haven’t topped 30 points since mid-October. I don’t see that changing tonight.

Al Golden’s defense has put quarterback after quarterback into a blender this year, and tonight should be no different. While the offense might take some time to settle in, the defense should feast on an inexperienced quarterback.

Notre Dame Winning in the Trenches

One of Notre Dame’s biggest strengths this season has been their physicality up front on both sides of the ball. Despite injuries and ushering in new faces this year, the offensive line has paved the way for a solid rushing attack and provided quarterback Riley Leonard with ample time to make plays. Meanwhile, despite a slew of injuries, the defensive line has been relentless, consistently winning battles at the line of scrimmage. USC has struggled in the trenches against quality opponents, and the Irish have the personnel to dominate this phase of the game. If Notre Dame controls the line of scrimmage, it will dictate the pace of the game. While I think the offense could struggle to score early, Notre Dame’s edge in the trenches is what will win this game. This game has a classic, “USC will eventually quit after getting hit in the mouth enough” feel to it.

Players to Watch

Jeremiyah Love – Can he keep his streak of scoring a touchdown every week intact this week?

– Can he keep his streak of scoring a touchdown every week intact this week? Jaden Greathouse —The sophomore wide receiver has started to come on over the last few weeks. He should continue that this afternoon.

—The sophomore wide receiver has started to come on over the last few weeks. He should continue that this afternoon. Rylie Mills – With Howard Cross questionable, Mills will need to continue playing like a man possessed, as he has done for the last two months.

– With Howard Cross questionable, Mills will need to continue playing like a man possessed, as he has done for the last two months. Jaiden Ausberry – With Kyngston Villiamu Asa out this week, he will be called on for more snaps.

– With Kyngston Villiamu Asa out this week, he will be called on for more snaps. Junior Tuihalamaka – Look for the California native to make his presence felt.

– Look for the California native to make his presence felt. Riley Leonard – He hasn’t been asked to do too much in recent weeks, but I have a feeling he will end up with a big game today.

Final Thoughts

Notre Dame versus USC is always a must-watch, and today’s game promises to be another chapter in one of college football’s greatest rivalries. The Irish dominated from the opening whistle til the final gun last year, but I expect this one to be a bit closer – at least initially. In Notre Dame’s two previous trips to LA with BSC/playoff hopes on the line, mediocre USC teams showed up and gave the Irish problems. The Trojans will show up to play today as well, but in the end, this Notre Dame team is playing too well right now for USC to hang with them. All the Trojans are playing for is a chance to reck Notre Dame’s season, and to be honest, it doesn’t appear as though Lincoln Riley has built the kind of culture at USC where playing for pride is something his squad can carry through an entire game.

Notre Dame 35, USC 13