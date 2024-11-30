It’s all on the line for Notre Dame football this afternoon when the Irish play a rare afternoon tilt with archrival USC. Usually a primetime contest, USC limps into this game under the weight of missed expectations in a year they had playoff aspirations. Instead, its Notre Dame won enters the game with a chance to stamp their ticket to the College Football Playoffs with a victory. Win, and not only are the Irish in, but they will almost certainly host a first-round playoff game inside Notre Dame Stadium. With hours til kickoff, get ready for the game with this hype video from the folks at Fighting Irish media.