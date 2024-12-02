For dedicated fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, there’s no better way to display team pride than with a top-notch jersey. Whether you’re shopping for a lifelong supporter or treating yourself this holiday season, we’ve curated a selection of standout Notre Dame jerseys that are sure to impress in this edition of our 2024 Christmas Gift Guides. Explore our top picks below!

UHND’s 2024 Notre Dame Gift Guides UHND directly benefits from all affiliate links to Fanatics. We thank you for your support and ask that you please consider using any of our links to purchase gifts from Fanatics this holiday season. Sweatshirts and Hoodies

Guinness Partnership Gifts

T-Shirts

1. Under Armour Custom Replica Football Jersey (Kelly Green)

Why it’s great: Make a statement with this vibrant Kelly Green jersey that you can personalize with your own name and favorite number. It’s the perfect gift for fans who want a unique and personal way to represent the Fighting Irish.

Style: Customizable, vibrant, distinctive

Customizable, vibrant, distinctive Price: $149.99

$149.99 Buy now at Fanatics

2. Jeremiyah Love NIL Football Replica Player Jersey (Navy)

Why it’s great: Support the rising star Jeremiyah Love with this officially licensed navy jersey. It’s a must-have for fans who are excited about the future talents of Notre Dame and want to cheer them on in authentic gear.

Style: Officially licensed, player-focused, sleek

Officially licensed, player-focused, sleek Price: $129.99

$129.99 Buy now at Fanatics

3. Ireland Replica Hockey Jersey (Navy)

Why it’s great: For hockey enthusiasts, this navy Ireland replica jersey adds a unique twist to traditional Notre Dame apparel. It’s the ideal choice for fans who love both the Fighting Irish and the excitement of hockey.

Style: Unique, hockey-themed, versatile

Unique, hockey-themed, versatile Price: $139.99

$139.99 Buy now at Fanatics

4. 2024 Shamrock Series Replica Jersey (Navy)

Why it’s great: Celebrate the 2024 Shamrock Series with this limited-edition jersey. Its sleek navy design commemorates one of the most anticipated games on the Notre Dame calendar, making it a special addition to any fan’s collection.

Style: Limited-edition, commemorative, stylish

Limited-edition, commemorative, stylish Price: $149.99

$149.99 Buy now at Fanatics

5. Replica Hockey Jersey (Kelly Green)

Why it’s great: This Kelly Green hockey jersey is a standout piece for cheering on the Irish in style. Its bold color and design make it a memorable gift for any hockey-loving Notre Dame fan.

Style: Bold, hockey-themed, vibrant

Bold, hockey-themed, vibrant Price: $139.99

$139.99 Buy now at Fanatics

6. Alternate NIL Pick-A-Player Football Jersey (Kelly Green)

Why it’s great: Customize this Kelly Green NIL jersey with your favorite player’s name and number for the ultimate personalized gift. It’s a fantastic way to support your favorite athlete while showcasing team spirit.

7. Riley Leonard NIL Football Replica Player Jersey (Navy)

Why it’s great: Celebrate quarterback Riley Leonard with this sleek navy replica jersey. It’s perfect for fans who want to show their support for one of the team’s key players.

Style: Officially licensed, quarterback-specific, classic

Officially licensed, quarterback-specific, classic Price: $129.99

$129.99 Buy now at Fanatics

8. NIL Pick-A-Player Football Jersey (Navy)

Why it’s great: Featuring a classic navy design, this jersey offers endless customization options. It’s the ultimate expression of fandom, allowing you to support any player you choose.

Style: Customizable, classic, versatile

Customizable, classic, versatile Price: $149.99

$149.99 Buy now at Fanatics

9. Youth Replica Football Jersey (#1 in White)

Why it’s great: Perfect for the young Notre Dame fan in your life, this white #1 youth replica jersey is sure to brighten their holiday season and ignite their passion for the team.

Style: Youth-focused, clean design, lightweight

Youth-focused, clean design, lightweight Price: $99.99

$99.99 Buy now at Fanatics

10. Finished Replica Jersey (#1 in Navy)

Why it’s great: A timeless choice for any Notre Dame supporter, this navy #1 replica jersey is both classic and versatile, making it a staple piece in any fan’s wardrobe.

From personalized options to official player jerseys, this selection offers something special for every Fighting Irish fan on your holiday shopping list. Don’t miss out on these fan favorites—grab them before they’re gone!