Podcast: Notre Dame Football Now or Never Players for 2021

This week Greg and Frank talked through a fun off-season topic: now or never players. Every year there are a few players heading into junior or senior years in situations where it’s either now or never for them. This year is no exception, and if anything, this year there are a few more than normal including an entire position group whose success or failure will likely determine the overall success of the Fighting Irish offense. We also talk through a former top-100 overall recruit playing safety, a 4-star defensive lineman looking to start for the first time as a senior, a 5th year senior OL, and more.

Houston Griffith – can he put it all together and excel in Marcus Freeman’s defense?

– can he put it all together and excel in Marcus Freeman’s defense? Jayson Ademiola – is it time for the former 4-star recruit to break through and become a dominant force in the Irish defense?

– is it time for the former 4-star recruit to break through and become a dominant force in the Irish defense? Shayne Simon – can he force his way onto the field or will he be relegated to spot duty once again?

– can he force his way onto the field or will he be relegated to spot duty once again? Kyle Hamilton – wait, what? We talk about whether 2021 is a great year or a legendary year for the transcendent talent

– wait, what? We talk about whether 2021 is a great year or a legendary year for the transcendent talent Josh Lugg – is he just a guy or a dude on the OL this year?

– is he just a guy or a dude on the OL this year? Lawrence Keys, Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy – just what will happen at wide receiver?

