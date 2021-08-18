Episode 10: Notre Dame has a QB1, Defending Ian Book from the Slander, and Talking ‘Backers

Breaking down what Jack Coan brings to the Notre Dame offense and all it lost with Ian Book

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter August 18, 2021
0
Image: Notre Dame QB Jack Coan in practice (Photo by Notre Dame Athletics)

Since the last episode of the pod, Notre Dame has named an official QB1 – Jack Coan. We break down Coan as the starter and Greg goes on a bit of a rant in defense of Ian Book from some of the ridiculous Twitter slander that has suggested the winningest quarterback in program history held Notre Dame back. We also touch on.

  • Whats going on at the VYPER position
  • How exciting the news of Marist Liufau has been and what’s up at ROVER?
  • The versatility and extra dimension Chris Tyree gives the Irish offense
  • How knowing the official starting lineup along the OL is the next domino to fall

We somehow kept the pod to just under an hour this week for those who have been asking, but we’ll probably be back at 90 minutes next week.

RELATED
Injuries, OL, QB Battle, and More: Brian Kelly Kicks off Notre Dame Fall Football Camp 2021

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close