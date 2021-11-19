Podcast: Senior Day at Notre Dame: What to expect and looking at who could be back in 2022

This week Frank had to ride solo since he and Greg’s schedules didn’t align well during the week. Frank breakdown the Georgia Tech game on Senior Day while running through all of the seniors that could return in 2022 and some who might not.
Topics this week include:
- Review bonanza!
- Uncertainty at QB for Georgia Tech
- Notre Dame’s offense maybe being conservative again given the injuries
- Juniors who will have NFL decisions to make very soon
- Which seniors would be the most impact to return in 2022
- Which seniors leaving will be missed the most in the locker room
Brian Kelly took a shorthanded and sick team to Charlottesville, Virginia to play the Cavaliers, who were also without starting QB Brennan Armstrong, and came out victorious for the 9th time in 10 tries in 2021. It was at times sloppy, other times dominating, and mostly methodical as Kelly’s Irish move to 6th in the AP poll and look toward the newest playoff rankings coming on Tuesday. Will Notre Dame move up following Oklahoma’s loss? Will the committee hold Armstrong’s absence against them?
Pod topics include:
- Impressions from the game
- Notre Dame’s offensive game plan
- Marcus Freeman’s defense
- Why Matt was never too concerned about the offense or defense this season
- The emergence of Joe Alt and Ramon Henderson
- How the committee might react to this performance
- Matt’s reaction to the Aamil Wagner and Sonny Styles commitments
- The overall recruiting outlook
Follow Matt on IrishSportsDaily.com and on Twitter at @MattFreemanISD and follow Greg on Twitter at @greg2126.