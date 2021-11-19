Podcast: Senior Day at Notre Dame: What to expect and looking at who could be back in 2022

This week Frank had to ride solo since he and Greg’s schedules didn’t align well during the week.  Frank breakdown the Georgia Tech game on Senior Day while running through all of the seniors that could return in 2022 and some who might not. 

Topics this week include:

  • Review bonanza! 
  • Uncertainty at QB for Georgia Tech
  • Notre Dame’s offense maybe being conservative again given the injuries
  • Juniors who will have NFL decisions to make very soon
  • Which seniors would be the most impact to return in 2022
  • Which seniors leaving will be missed the most in the locker room

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

