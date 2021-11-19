Podcast: Senior Day at Notre Dame: What to expect and looking at who could be back in 2022

This week Frank had to ride solo since he and Greg’s schedules didn’t align well during the week. Frank breakdown the Georgia Tech game on Senior Day while running through all of the seniors that could return in 2022 and some who might not.

Topics this week include:

Review bonanza!

Uncertainty at QB for Georgia Tech

Notre Dame’s offense maybe being conservative again given the injuries

Juniors who will have NFL decisions to make very soon

Which seniors would be the most impact to return in 2022

Which seniors leaving will be missed the most in the locker room

