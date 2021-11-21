Podcast: Blowouts, Senior Day, Notre Dame Football is Fun: The Irish are on the Verge of Another Potential Playoff Berth

Football is fun again at Notre Dame with the Irish on the verge of another potential playoff berth after blowing out Georgia Tech on Senior Day to improve to 10-1. Greg and I were able to record together this week after Greg needed a special guest host last week.

Topics include:

Kudos to the Notre Dame coaching staff and some much-maligned assistants

A special Senior Day moment for Lord Myron

Notre Dame’s playoff chances and what scenarios are bad for the Irish

Some Christmas lighting tips

Audric Estime, man child

A remarkable revamp of the Irish offense mid-season

We’ll be back later this week with a Stanford preview pod and reaction to where Notre Dame lands in the latest CFP rankings.