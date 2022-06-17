Podcast: Dismissing Ohio State’s Overreactions, Diving Into Recruiting, and the Perfect Gameday, Opponent Inspired Burritos

We thought we’d just talk some recruiting this week on the pod, but Ohio State fans got all upset over Dennis Dodd and CBS misquoting Marcus Freeman so we had to address their overreactions, but still managed to talk lots of recruiting and lots and lots of snacktalk.
- Why the whole Freeman/OSU academic nonsense was just that – nonsense
- Looking back at Notre Dame’s monster official visits weekend
- A somewhat deep dive into the Caleb Downs recruitment
- Richard Young’s official visit and why Freeman’s Ferrari is cooler than BK’s Tesla
- Looking at Notre Dame OL recruiting strategy
- Jaden Greathouse pushing his decision into the fall?
- Previewing another big recruiting weekend
- Crafting the perfect burrito for every away game this year based on the opponents’ food specialties
- Lots more Q&A
UHND.com's Notre Dame football and recruiting podcast hosted by Frank Vitovitch and Greg Flammang.
