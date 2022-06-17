Podcast: Dismissing Ohio State’s Overreactions, Diving Into Recruiting, and the Perfect Gameday, Opponent Inspired Burritos

June 17, 2022
0

We thought we’d just talk some recruiting this week on the pod, but Ohio State fans got all upset over Dennis Dodd and CBS misquoting Marcus Freeman so we had to address their overreactions, but still managed to talk lots of recruiting and lots and lots of snacktalk. 

  • Why the whole Freeman/OSU academic nonsense was just that – nonsense
  • Looking back at Notre Dame’s monster official visits weekend 
  • A somewhat deep dive into the Caleb Downs recruitment
  • Richard Young’s official visit and why Freeman’s Ferrari is cooler than BK’s Tesla
  • Looking at Notre Dame OL recruiting strategy
  • Jaden Greathouse pushing his decision into the fall?
  • Previewing another big recruiting weekend
  • Crafting the perfect burrito for every away game this year based on the opponents’ food specialties
  • Lots more Q&A

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Sneak / Kane57TIPA10.2% (4.25)
Brain Death / KCBC56DIPA8.5% (4.0)
Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks55IPA5.0% (4.0)
Tremendous Cream / Other Half51TIPA10.0% (4.5)
Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant50TIPA10.4% (4.5)
50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds49DIPA9.0% (4.25)
F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery48TIPA9.7% (4.5)
Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk47DIPA7.8% (4.25)
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

