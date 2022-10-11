After Notre Dame’s disastrous 0-2 start, the Irish have reeled off three straight wins after Saturday night’s 28-20 win over #16 BYU. Even with the win though, Notre Dame still has a lot of work to do in October before its November gauntlet.
- How much higher is Drew Pyne’s ceiling
- Breakdowns in the secondary are making Greg mad
- Jayden Thomas’s breakout – sustainable or one-game blip?
- Blake Fisher’s progression
- Notre Dame’s lack of pass rush
- Why Notre Dame isn’t getting much out of their linebackers
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Mosaic IPA / Raferia
|63
|IPA
|6%
|(2.75)
|Jararaca / Ophiussa Brewing
|63
|Pale Ale
|5%
|(4.25)
|Electric Spectre / KCBC
|62
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|Kinetics / Equilibrium
|61
|DIPA
|8.5%
|(4.25)
|That's Not a Burrito,.. This is a Burrito / KCBC
|60
|IPA
|7.2%
|(4.0)
|Land of Hazy Waters / Other Half
|59
|DIPA
|8.2%
|(4.5)
|Liquid Hot Magma / Zero Gravity
|58
|DIPA
|8.0%
|(4.0)
|Sneak / Kane
|57
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|Brain Death / KCBC
|56
|DIPA
|8.5%
|(4.0)
|Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks
|55
|IPA
|5.0%
|(4.0)
|Tremendous Cream / Other Half
|51
|TIPA
|10.0%
|(4.5)
|Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant
|50
|TIPA
|10.4%
|(4.5)
|50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds
|49
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery
|48
|TIPA
|9.7%
|(4.5)
|Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk
|47
|DIPA
|7.8%
|(4.25)
|Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer
|46
|Hazy IPA
|5.9%
|(4.0)
|Poltergeist / Tox Brewery
|45
|TIPA
|10%
|(4.25)
|All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery
|44
|TIPA
|10.5%
|(4.5)
|Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery
|43
|IPA - Imperial
|9.5%
|(4.25)
|Locals / 4 City
|42
|IPA
|7.0%
|(4.0)
|Grom's Head / 3 Floyds
|41
|IPA
|7.5%
|(4.25)
|Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes
|39
|Hazy IPA
|7.5%
|(4.0)
|Boxx / Kane
|38
|IPA
|6.5%
|(4.25)
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!
We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)
UHND.com’s Notre Dame football and recruiting podcast hosted by Frank Vitovitch and Greg Flammang. Come for the football, stay for Greg campaigning for Kyle to play offense.
2 Comments
Riley has got USC turned around and looking pretty impressive in his first year.
Venables is coming off a career-threatening loss to Texas and has a real mess to clean up.
The USC/Oklahoma comparison has similariites to LSU/ND…..
USC was in bad need of a new-but-proven entity, and poached a guy with serious head coaching resume.
Oklahoma, completely stunned, reacted quickly and promoted an accomplished assistant to a first-time head coach.
Neither USC nor Oklahoma was not in any particualrly terrible shape, culture or talent wise.
Venables’ situation is now pretty dire. Losing to Texas that bad is career threatening….and he’s being paid a LOT of money.
LSU was — by all reports — in a bad way, so Kelly will be supplied more rope there before he hangs himself.
But hang himself he most certainly will.
Freeman is likely not straining NDs bank account, will survive this season without any doubt, and possibly even make it to a decent bowl game.
But Freeman had better be taking advantage of this season to learn everything he can about head coaching. Because next year, he’s not a rook anymore.
I do reliaze Vanebles was an outside hire…but also a ‘promotion’.