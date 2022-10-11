Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame’s Win Over BYU and Cautiously Starting to Think Big Again

After Notre Dame’s disastrous 0-2 start, the Irish have reeled off three straight wins after Saturday night’s 28-20 win over #16 BYU.  Even with the win though, Notre Dame still has a lot of work to do in October before its November gauntlet. 

  • How much higher is Drew Pyne’s ceiling
  • Breakdowns in the secondary are making Greg mad
  • Jayden Thomas’s breakout – sustainable or one-game blip?
  • Blake Fisher’s progression 
  • Notre Dame’s lack of pass rush
  • Why Notre Dame isn’t getting much out of their linebackers

2 Comments

  1. Riley has got USC turned around and looking pretty impressive in his first year.
    Venables is coming off a career-threatening loss to Texas and has a real mess to clean up.

    The USC/Oklahoma comparison has similariites to LSU/ND…..
    USC was in bad need of a new-but-proven entity, and poached a guy with serious head coaching resume.
    Oklahoma, completely stunned, reacted quickly and promoted an accomplished assistant to a first-time head coach.

    Neither USC nor Oklahoma was not in any particualrly terrible shape, culture or talent wise.
    Venables’ situation is now pretty dire. Losing to Texas that bad is career threatening….and he’s being paid a LOT of money.

    LSU was — by all reports — in a bad way, so Kelly will be supplied more rope there before he hangs himself.
    But hang himself he most certainly will.
    Freeman is likely not straining NDs bank account, will survive this season without any doubt, and possibly even make it to a decent bowl game.

    But Freeman had better be taking advantage of this season to learn everything he can about head coaching. Because next year, he’s not a rook anymore.

    Reply

