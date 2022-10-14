David Shaw hit us with the “many people are saying” nonsense regarding his team getting stuffed at the goalline in 2012 as his program continues to sink back deep into the depths of the abyss of college football. Notre Dame, on the other hand, has beaten Stanford three straight times and looks for their 4th in a row over the Cardinal and of the 2022 season on Saturday night under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium. Greg and Frank breakdown:

What Notre Dame needs to do to avoid a letdown against the 1-4 Cardinal

Will Jayden Thomas continue to emerge for the Irish

Why the defense is struggling more than we expected

Tommy Rees’s creative use of the Notre Dame running backs

A little bit of news on the recruiting front

Why it’s fun that Stanford football is bad at football again