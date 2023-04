The pod returned after a brief hiatus with Notre Dame spring football in full swing. Frank and Greg talked about a few positions where starting positions and playing time are to be decided.

Playing time and starting positions up for grabs at receiver

Whither Rocco Spindler at guard?

Rotations at defensive end

What to watch at safety

Who could be this year’s Benajmin Morrison?

A Greg rant on the NYT op-ed from Jack Swarbrick