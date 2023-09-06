The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be featured on ABC Saturday afternoon when they face the NC State Wolfpack inside of Carter-Finley Stadium in West Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM ET.

About Last Week

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman showed mercy to the Tennessee State Tigers by sitting his Heisman-contending quarterback, Sam Hartman, for the entire second half of the game. However, Hartman completed 14 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns during the first two quarters. Hartman also carried the ball four times for 14 yards, including a score.

Hartman wasn’t the only player on offense showcasing his skills as running back Audric Estime rushed for 116 yards on 13 carries (8.9 YPC), including one touchdown. Collectively, Notre Dame’s stable of running backs averaged 6.7 yards per carry for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

The Irish defense also shined while limiting the Tigers to only 158 yards of total offense, including less than 100 yards rushing and passing. The special team’s unit was not to be outdone as defensive lineman, Jason Onye blocked a 29-yard field-goal attempt to go along with his five tackles.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

TE Kevin Bauman and DE Aiden Gobaira are out for the season (ACL). TE Eli Raridon is day-to-day (knee). WR KK Smith is out indefinitely (shoulder). DL Gabriel Rubio is out for two weeks (knee). RB Devyn Ford is questionable (concussion). WR Matt Salerno is out indefinitely (leg).

NC State

S Rakeim Ashford is day-to-day (undisclosed)

Notre Dame Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone over in eight of Notre Dame’s last nine games.

Notre Dame is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games against an ACC opponent.

NC State is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games.

The total has gone under in six of NC State’s last nine games.

Notre Dame is 1-2 all-time versus NC State



Point Spread and Over / Under Total

#10 Notre Dame -7.5 (2-0) (1-0 ATS) at NC State (1-0) (0-1 ATS)

On Saturday, Notre Dame will get a feel for its first true road game of 2023 and face its first actual test of the season against NC State. The Wolfpack will feature an upgrade in competition on both sides of the ball, especially at quarterback. Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong will be under center for NC State, and the dual-threat talent is one player the Irish defense must contain. Last week against UConn, Brennan threw for 155 yards and rushed for another 96 yards, including one touchdown in route to a 24-14 victory. The Wolfpack defense also did their job limiting the Huskies to under 300 yards of total offense.

Coincidentally, Notre Dame could very well be the toughest opponent NC State plays all season, and the Irish will feature a familiar foe. Last year, while playing for Wake Forest, Hartman passed for nearly 400 yards against NC State, including two touchdowns and three interceptions. He was also sacked four times with his team falling to the Wolfpack, 30-21.

The Demon Deacons were held to 17 yards rushing in that game, but they didn’t possess the strength Notre Dame has upfront on the offensive line, much less the stable of running backs. This weekend, expect Hartman to right the wrong and lead his Irish mates to their third win of the season. Notre Dame opened at -6.5 before climbing to -7.5. The total also rose from 48.5 to 51. PICK: Notre Dame

Behind Enemy Lines Week 2:

PICKS-WIN/LOSS on the year: 2-7 ATS

Wagner (0-1) (0-0 ATS) at Navy N/A (0-1) (0-1 ATS)

The Midshipmen crossed the ocean only to get sunk by Notre Dame in Ireland two weeks ago, 42-3. The Navy defense surrendered 444 yards, and its offense could only muster 169 yards of its own. This week they will try to recover against lowly, Wagner. Next game: Memphis

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) (1-0 ATS) at Tennessee State N/A (0-1) (0-0 ATS)

Tennessee State hopes to heal from this past weekend’s spanking as it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

New Hampshire (0-0) (0-0 ATS) at Central Michigan N/A (0-1) (0-1 ATS)

Central Michigan was outclassed in East Lansing falling to Michigan State, 31-7. The Spartans defense held the Chippewas to just 219 total yards of offense. Central Michigan will use its jamboree game against New Hampshire this weekend to prepare for its game against Notre Dame in two weeks. Next game: Notre Dame

Youngstown State (1-0) (0-0 ATS) at #5 Ohio State N/A (1-0) (0-1 ATS)

Last week, Ohio State took a seven-point lead into halftime at Indiana before pulling away 23-3. Buckeyes’ quarterback, Kyle McCord, passed for 239 yards and one interception. The defense held its own by surrendering just 153 yards of offense. This week, Ohio State will look to polish their skills during their scrimmage against Youngstown State. Next game: Western Kentucky

Lafayette (1-0) (0-0 ATS) at #21 Duke N/A (1-0) (1-0 ATS)

The Blue Devils’ defense set the tone on Monday night limiting Clemson to just seven points. Duke defenders caused three turnovers, including one interception and two recovered fumbles in the redzone. Duke will take its celebration into week two this week when they face Lafayette. Next game: Northwestern

Murray State (1-0) (0-0 ATS) at Louisville N/A (1-0) (0-1 ATS)

Louisville needed to outscore Georgia Tech, 26-6 in the second half, to walk away with their 39-34 win. Cardinals’ quarterback, Jack Plummer, paved the way in the comeback, finishing with 247 yards and three touchdowns. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm will use this week’s game against Murray State to patch any holes that still need to be filled. Next game: Indiana

Stanford (1-0) (1-0 ATS) at #6 USC -29 (2-0) (1-1 ATS)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ nails continued to shine as he passed for 319 yards and five touchdowns against the outmatched Nevada Wolfpack en route to a 66-14 victory. Stanford cruised to its first win of the season at Hawaii, 37-24. The Cardinal defense held the Rainbow Warriors to negative rushing yards. Stanford is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone over in five of USC’s last six games against Stanford. The total opened at 69.5 before dropping a notch to 68.5. The Trojans are hovering around -29, depending on the book. PICK: USC

Cincinnati (1-0) (0-0 ATS) at Pittsburgh -7.5 (1-0) (0-0 ATS)

The Panthers took care of business at home caging the Wofford Terriers, 45-7. Pittsburgh held Wofford to 126 yards of total offense including negative rushing yards. Meanwhile, Cincinnati demoted the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 66-13. Bearcats’ quarterback, Emory Jones, threw for 345 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for another two scores. Cincinnati is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone under in four of Pittsburgh’s last six games against Cincinnati. The Panthers opened at -8 before the number fell to -7.5. The total also slid from 50.5 to 47.5. PICK: Cincinnati

Charleston Southern (0-0) (0-0 ATS) at #25 Clemson N/A (0-1) (0-1 ATS)

Last week, the Tigers’ offense outgained the Blue Devils’ offense 422-374 but fell short on the scoreboard, 28-7. Clemson also suffered from a blocked FG, a missed field goal, an interception, and two redzone turnovers. Charleston Southern will be catching the wounded Tigers on a bad week. Next game: Florida Atlantic

Vanderbilt (2-0) (0-1 ATS) at Wake Forest -10.5 (1-0) (0-0 ATS)

The Demon Deacons protected its house against Elon Phoenix by winning the game 37-17. Demon Deacons quarterback Mitch Griffis threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Surprisingly, Wake Forest was limited to 98 yards rushing on 35 carries. Vanderbilt is 2-0 on the season after defeating Hawaii in week zero and then Alabama A&M last week, 47-13. This game was closer than the score indicates, as the Commodores were up 12-3 at halftime. Vanderbilt is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against Wake Forest. The total has gone over in four of WF previous five games against an SEC opponent. The Deacons are sitting at -10.5 across the board. The total dropped a ton from 63.5 all the way down to 57.5. PICK: Wake Forest

*Notre Dame’s 2023 opponents are listed in bold.