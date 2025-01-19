The Notre Dame media team has outdone itself this year with the hype videos it has produced. They’ve also done a good job, but this year, they were on another level, just like the Fighting Irish. With Notre Dame set to battle with Ohio State in just over 24 hours for the national championship, Kyle Hamilton narrates one last hype video – one last opportunity for the Irish in the 2024 season. Regardless of the outcome, the Fighting Irish Media team and the Fighting Irish football team have made everyone who follows this team and University proud. Now, let’s finish this thing.