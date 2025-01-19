Kyle Hamilton Narrates Notre Dame National Championship Game Hype Video

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X January 19, 2025
The Notre Dame media team has outdone itself this year with the hype videos it has produced. They’ve also done a good job, but this year, they were on another level, just like the Fighting Irish. With Notre Dame set to battle with Ohio State in just over 24 hours for the national championship, Kyle Hamilton narrates one last hype video – one last opportunity for the Irish in the 2024 season. Regardless of the outcome, the Fighting Irish Media team and the Fighting Irish football team have made everyone who follows this team and University proud. Now, let’s finish this thing.

2025 National Championship (CFP) - Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
