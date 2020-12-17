Notre Dame RB Target Announces He’s Signing Somewhere Tomorrow

Notre Dame did not sign a running back yesterday on the first day of the early signing period, but that could change tomorrow. Audric Estime, who the Irish just offered earlier this week, announced on Twitter Thursday night that he will be signing a letter of intent somewhere tomorrow.

I’ll be signing my National Letter of intent Tomorrow!!👀 — Audric Estime ² (@AudricEstime) December 17, 2020

This is seemingly a positive development for Notre Dame. Crystal Ball predictions started coming in for Notre Dame for Estime, who was committed to Michigan State, once the offer went out earlier this week. There were reports that he wanted to visit before potentially signing with the Irish, but hopefully, the Irish have overcome that and will lock up their first running back for 2021 tomorrow.

Michigan State added a running back front he transfer portal on Thursday night as well. Whether or not that is related to Estime’s decision is unknown at this time.

Brian Kelly said that the staff expected to sign two running backs and a defensive back in addition to everyone they signed yesterday. Estime would be an excellent addition as one of those two running backs. I wrote about Estime the other night when Notre Dame offered and noted that he would immediately be the biggest running back on the roster from the day he stepped foot on campus.

Notre Dame is also trying to secure a signature from Logan Diggs who committed to Notre Dame over the summer but announced last night that he would wait until February to sign. A late offer from in-state LSU threw a wrench into Notre Dame’s recruitment of Diggs. The late offer to Estime could be impacting that recruitment as well.

Notre Dame is also still recruiting Byron Caldwell, a 4-star running back out of California as well. Like Diggs, he is singing in February. All signs seem to be pointing to Notre Dame adding their first running back for 2021 tomorrow though.