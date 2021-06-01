Top-100 DE Cyrus Moss Locks in Notre Dame Recruiting Official Visit

For the first time in over a year, universities across the country are able to host recruits officially again and June figures to be one of the busiest months of recruiting news in a long, long time for Notre Dame. In addition to a host of other official visits already locked in for June, Notre Dame added top-100 DE Cyrus Moss out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas to their agenda for June 18.

Can't wait to take my official visit to Notre Dame June 18th !! pic.twitter.com/LvT6XLsMuJ — Cyrus Moss (@TheCyrusMoss) June 1, 2021

Other than the June 18 visit to Notre Dame, the only other visit that Gorman has lined up right now is June 4 to Oregon. The Ducks have the only Crystal Ball Prediction currently, but the level of confidence on that prediction is about as low as it could be. In short, Notre Dame is very much in this race, and some even think that the Irish may be in the lead.

Notre Dame already has three defensive line commitments for 2022, and Moss would really complement that trio. Tyson Ford and Aiden Gobaira both project inside, while Darren Agu is an edge prospect like Moss.

Should Notre Dame add Moss to pair with Agu, the Fighting Irish defensive line will look very different in the near future than we’re used to seeing. Notre Dame has had some great edge players over the last few years, but they haven’t featured traditional long and lean pass rushers like Agu and Moss, who are both listed at 6’6″ other than Isaiah Foskey.

The June 18 recruiting weekend could be a bonanza for Notre Dame. Commitments Steve Angeli, Holden Staes, and Eli Raridon are set to be joined by Moss, Aamil Wagner (OT), Joe Brunner (OT), Jayden Bellamy (CB), Nikai Martinez (CB), Xavier Nwankpa (S), Carson Hinzman (OL), Nicolas Anderson (WR), and Nicholas Singleton (RB).