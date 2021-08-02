Notre Dame WR Target Tobias Merriweather Says Commitment Date Coming Soon

Notre Dame needs at minimum two more wide receivers for the class of 2022, and it looks like we could know where their two top targets are headed. We already knew CJ Williams is announcing where he is committing this weekend. Yesterday, Tobias Merriweather posted to Instagram that his commitment date is coming soon as well.

Notre Dame’s margin for error here is thin, but at the moment, Notre Dame is considered the odds on favorites for both Williams and Merriweather. Williams is scheduled to commit on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday. Merriweather’s official announcement date has not been set just yet.

Over the weekend, two more Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports came in for Notre Dame for Merriweather. The last six predictions for Merriweather all point to Notre Dame. Two of them point to Oregon, but both are from earlier this year before this recruitment really started to trend in Notre Dame’s direction. Renowned West Coast recruiting guru Greg Biggins was the most recent to predict Merriweather ends up at Notre Dame. There aren’t many other people in the industry as plugged into the recruiting scene on the West Coast as Biggins.

Should Notre Dame ultimately land both Merriweather and Williams, the Fighting Irish would be in great shape at wide receiver. They already have fast-rising Amorion Walker committed. A trio of Merriweather, Williams, and Walker would rank right up there with last year’s trio of Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, and Jayden Thomas.

Given the position changes and departures at wide receiver over the last two seasons, Notre Dame could – and probably should – add a fourth wide receiver though wide receivers coach Del Alexander’s preference is to max out individual classes at three receivers.

Adding Williams and Merriweather in the short term would push Notre Dame back to 3rd in the 247 Class rankings though they would still trail Penn State and Ohio State. The Buckeyes aren’t going to be caught by anyone other than maybe Alabama, but Penn State already has 24 commits compared to Notre Dame’s 19 which would be 21 with a Merriweather/Williams combo.