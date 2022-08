Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama or Irish Sports Daily recorded an impromptu Hit & Hustle yesterday with an instant reaction to the heartbreaking Avery Davis news. They talk about the potential for someone to switch to wide receiver and what the offense can do to replace Davis in the slot.

They also reacted to the news of Tyler Buchner being named Notre Dame’s QB1 over Drew Pyne, and why it’s a good thing that it was announced so early in camp.