Lorenzo Styles flashed elite speed in his freshman year for the Fighting Irish. He can expand the RPOs for Tommy Rees and create yards after the catch. Not only is he a downfield threat, but his speed can turn low-risk screen plays into significant gains, reminiscent of Will Fuller. Styles must be a major contributor in the passing attack this fall for Notre Dame to be successful.

Player Profile

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Grade: Sophomore

Sophomore Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Pickerington, Ohio Height/ Weight: 6’ 1”/195 lbs

6’ 1”/195 lbs Recruiting Ranking: #115 overall, #20 WR for 201 Class (247 Sports)

Statistics

2021 Stats Overall: 24 receptions for 344 yards (14.3 yards per catch), 1 touchdown, longest reception of 40 yards. Styles had 1 rushing attempt for 37 yards

24 receptions for 344 yards (14.3 yards per catch), 1 touchdown, longest reception of 40 yards. Styles had 1 rushing attempt for 37 yards Fiesta Bowl Stats: 8 receptions for 136 yards (17 yards per catch) and 1 touchdown

As a freshman, Lorenzo Styles had a strong campaign. Styles had a breakout game against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl when he received more playing time due to key injuries. Notre Dame fans should be ecstatic for his future in South Bend.

Lorenzo Styles is vital for Notre Dame Receiving Group

With the Notre Dame Receiving room already short on depth, the unit was dealt a significant blow last week with the injury to Avery Davis. The Irish captain was poised to be a starter this fall and brought back the most experience out of any receiver. Unfortunately, the offense will be without a key weapon this fall. But his injury will open the door for young talented receivers to get their opportunities earlier than anticipated.

In 2021, Lorenzo Styles came off the bench to support the passing attack. However, this season he must be one of the top receivers for the Notre Dame Offense to be successful.

Styles brothers will face off in Week One

Lorenzo Styles will be squaring off against his brother Sonny Styles in a highly anticipated week one matchup in Columbus. Sonny Styles was the #12 overall player in the country and #1 safety according to 247 Sports for the 2022 recruiting class. Although he is not expected to start, he will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming years.

Notre Dame was one of the top schools in the recruitment of Sonny Styles, but the talented safety committed to the Buckeyes. Who knows how the recruitment would have been different if Marcus Freeman was the head coach during the process, but I will not speculate.

The talented brother duo will also face off in 2023 as Ohio State travels to South Bend for the first time since 1996.

Final Thoughts

Notre Dame Football has not had an elite wide receiver since Chase Claypool in 2019. Yes, Michael Mayer is the best tight end in the nation, but as far as outside receivers, the last great one was Claypool. Kevin Austin Jr. had a solid career but was not the unstoppable force that many thought he would be for the Irish.

With the addition of wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, the Fighting Irish now have one of the best receiver developers and recruiters in the entire country. For now, the Notre Dame wide receiver room has Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, Deion Colzie, Tobias Merriweather, Matt Salerno, and hopefully Joe Wilkins Jr if he is ready to play against Ohio State.

This group undoubtedly has talent, but Braden Lenzy is the only starter returning from a year ago. Meanwhile, the receivers are also working to build chemistry with a new starting quarterback in Tyler Buchner. Coach Stuckey has a lot of work to do with the receivers, and Lorenzo Styles has an opportunity to headline this unit in 2022.