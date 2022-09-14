ISD’s Jamie Uyeyama and Greg Flammang talked about the impact of Tyler Buchner’s injury and many other topics on the latest Hit & Hustle. They also talked a lot about how Notre Dame failed the numbers game against Marshall while the Thundering Herd passed the same test over and over.

The common trend of thought has been that Notre Dame’s offensive line is just getting beat upfront, but in many cases, it’s not missed assignments or a lack of effort – it’s running into situations where the defense simply has more defenders than Notre Dame has blockers.