Notre Dame announced they would be wearing green jerseys for the Cal game over the summer as part of this year’s “Irish Wear Green” week. On Thursday, though, they tweeted out pictures of the green jerseys the Irish will wear and the green isn’t the only major difference as they look for their first win under Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame will also have names on the their jerseys this weekend – something usually only reserved for bowl games.

𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 pic.twitter.com/mXYPZWCj3q — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2022

The reaction to jerseys is about as expected. There are people upset they are wearing green at all. There are people upset that there are names on the jerseys. There are people upset that the names are in white, but the numbers are in blue. Then there’s a small contingent of fans on Twitter who just like them – a novel idea.

Count me in the contingent of those that like them. I have always liked these versions of the green jerseys with blue numbers, but I also LOVE the blue-on-green look in general for Notre Dame gear. I realize that might not be the most popular take, but hey, I like what I like.

As for the names on the jerseys, Notre Dame being 0-2 at the moment is likely the driving force behind the pushback from some fans. The decision to have the names on the jerseys came long before Notre Dame started the season 0-2, though, so it wasn’t like Notre Dame was going to change them given the start.

Given how bad the Irish have started the season, if Notre Dame wins this weekend, there will probably be a groundswell of support for Notre Dame to keep wearing them just like they did in 1977. When Dan Devine surprised his team with green jerseys after they warmed up in classic blue jerseys. After his squad blew out the Trojans 49-19, he had them wear green the rest of the season on their way to the national championship.