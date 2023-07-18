CJ Carr talked about his senior season with Saline during the MLive’s Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 12. Notre Dame’s prized commit for the class of 2024 is locked in on his senior season and talked a lot about being better at blocking out noise this year compared to a year ago. Carr had his recruitment wrapped up prior to his junior season with a June 2022 commitment to Notre Dame, but being a year removed from that process should help him as he looks to close out his high school career with a bang.

Carr’s rankings from the services have dipped a bit over the last year – especially at On3 which inexplicably ranks him #192 overall when every other service has him in their top 40. A big senior season, on the back of a strong performance at the Elite 11 camp earlier this summer, could get that ranking bumped back up.

There was a lot of discussion of Carr reclassifying at one point last year to enroll at Notre Dame for this fall, but with the transfer of Sam Hartman, playing out his senior season at Saline is the best for Carr’s development. Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner lost a great deal of development time by missing his senior season because California moved their 2020 season ton the spring in response to COVID with Buchner enrolling early.