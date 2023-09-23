No one should need any more hype for tonight’s showdown with Ohio State, but just in case you need just a little more juice for the game, Kyren Williams delivers in this hype video. The Watch ND crew, as always, did a great job with this one and continued their mixtape theme that they’ve been doing all year long with the weekly hype videos.
And before ESPN or whoever else gets their age shtick restarted on Sam Hartman:
The Virginia kicker is 34.
Born in the same 1980s that cassette deck came from.
Is this how the day is going to be?
The messageboard filing up with little girl complaints about how red the stadium might be ?
Grow a pair. LIfe’s tough.
For those who freely decide to sell their seats for thousands of dollars, they’re giving up an important experience. It ain’t costless.
But if it pisses YOU off so much, buy their ticket. And if enough people do the same, there won’t be ANY tOSU fans to be seen.
Otherwise, just zip it.
Notwithstanding a boombox and cassette are a pretty blunt reminder of how long its been…..
Cassettes weren’t video, tech-addicted wizards.
Use your prematurely arthritic thumbs to Google it.