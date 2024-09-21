Notre Dame wasn’t able to continue the offensive dominance it displayed a week ago in a beatdown of Purdue. Instead, the Irish offense sputtered out of the gates and for most of the day. Luckily for Notre Dame, the defense led the way in their 28-3 win over Miami. Riley Leonard threw his first touchdown pass of the season – a 38-yard dime to Beaux Collins – while running for another two scores, including a 50-yard scamper in the 4th. Leonard topped 100 yards on the ground for the second week in a row with a game-high 143.

Defensively, Junior Tuihalamaka and Christain Gray recorded interceptions while Boubacar Traore registered two sacks on the day. Howard Cross and Drayk Bowen each added sacks as well.