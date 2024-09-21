Notre Dame Football Highlights: Defense Leads Irish in 28-3 Win Over Miami of Ohio

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X September 21, 2024
0

Notre Dame wasn’t able to continue the offensive dominance it displayed a week ago in a beatdown of Purdue. Instead, the Irish offense sputtered out of the gates and for most of the day. Luckily for Notre Dame, the defense led the way in their 28-3 win over Miami. Riley Leonard threw his first touchdown pass of the season – a 38-yard dime to Beaux Collins – while running for another two scores, including a 50-yard scamper in the 4th. Leonard topped 100 yards on the ground for the second week in a row with a game-high 143.

Defensively, Junior Tuihalamaka and Christain Gray recorded interceptions while Boubacar Traore registered two sacks on the day. Howard Cross and Drayk Bowen each added sacks as well.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) 2024
0

