As we all get ready for the National Championship game on Monday, here’s a quick look back at Notre Dame’s top 5 plays from the regular season as judged by NBC Sports.

1. Christian Gray’s 99-yard interception return for a TD against USC

2. Xavier Watts’ 100-yard interception return for a TD against USC

3. Jeremiyah Love runs past the Army defense for a 68-yard touchdown

4. Riley Leonard runs through, around, and over the Florida State defense for a touchdown

5. Jeremiyah Love hurdles a NIU defender for a touchdown

It’s a pretty solid list from NBC, although I could make a case for Love’s run against Texas A&M over his run against NIU. The hurdle was spectacular, but the run against Texas A&M was a game-winner on the road in the heart of SEC country. Love’s hurdle against Army was also arguably a more impressive hurdle and score than the one against NIU. Basically what I am saying is maybe they shouldn’t have included any plays from NIU.